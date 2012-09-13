Veterans' Charity Announces Unique Fundraising Model, Through Production of Tribute Videos That Honor Those Who Have Served

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- For senior veterans and their spouses, the VA’s “Non-Service Connected Disability Pension” is a vital lifeline, providing up to $2019.00 per month to defray the cost of long-term care. With claim preparation and filing often a complicated affair, Senior Veterans, Inc. exists to assist senior Americans with the process. With a view to expanding their donor base and increasing funds, the Colorado-based non-profit announces an innovative new fundraising campaign.



For a donation of just $21.00, the charity will produce a beautifully moving video to honor any veteran and their service. Intertwined with images of the individual, as well as pop-culture icons from the period in which they served, the tribute videos have proven to be a hit among proud families across the country.



“Currently there are over 21.9 living veterans and just over 1.5 million active duty personnel. We believe that every day is a day to celebrate the service and sacrifices that our veterans have made,” says David F. Bolser, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Veterans, Inc.



He continues, “We have made it very easy for families to honor their veterans with the gift of a Tribute Video. The families provide a charitable donation of just $21.00 and provide us with the veteran's name, highest rank, branch of service and years served. Additionally they e-mail up to 15 photos of their veteran.”



The organization’s team then arranges the images in order, along with a picture sequence of the era in which the veteran served. Through a partnership with one of the web’s most respected short-video production companies, the images are edited with music to provide a memorable and moving slideshow of the veteran’s service life.



“We include stock video footage, pictures, memorabilia, quotes, headlines, stunning special effects and music. The videos are incredibly moving and personally address the service of the veteran in a touching, memorable way,” Bolser adds.



Videos are provided to the family ready for burning to disc or for online and social media distribution.



The $21.00 donation is used to help fund the operations of Senior Veterans, Inc. With millions of Americans eligible to apply for the VA benefit, the non-profit organization has a personal obligation to ensure that all senior applicants gain the guidance and assistance that they require to not only complete the application, but increase their chances of being awarded the funds.



“All of our services are offered free of charge to any eligible senior veteran, widow and their families throughout the U.S. However, in order for us to continue our work, we rely on the generosity of our donors and supporters. That’s exactly why we started to produce tribute videos – to ensure that financial justice can be served to all who need it. In our opinion, every day should be Veterans Day,” Bolser concludes.



Samples of the tribute videos can be viewed here. For more information, please visit the official website of Senior Veterans, Inc.: http://seniorvet.org



Their progress can also be followed on Facebook.



About Senior Veterans, Inc

Senior Veterans, Inc. is a Non-Profit, 501 (3) (c) Public Charity, EIN# 45-4128580. Because they are entrusted with the stewardship of confidential medical, financial and personal information for elderly veterans and widows, they have provided complete, verifiable disclosure of their organization and governing body.



As it is their responsibility to assist in the preparation, prosecution and, finally, the presentation of this information to the Department of Veterans Affairs on their clients' behalf, please find, too, their profile on "Guidestar", an organization that gathers and publicizes information on over 1.8 million U.S. non-profit organizations.