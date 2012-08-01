Creve Coeur Animal Hospital Celebrates 19th Anniversary With Free New Client Exam

Saint Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- Creve Coeur Animal Hospital is celebrating 19 years of serving St Louis' veterinary needs. Creve Coeur Animal Hospital is a full service hospital, Five-Star Veterinary recipient and accredited member of the American Animal Hospital Association. As a hospital member, they voluntarily uphold the association's high standards for quality care including: surgery, pharmacy, laboratory, exam facilities, pet health records, cleanliness, emergency services, dental and nursing care, diagnostic imaging, anesthesiology, and continuing education.



The doctors, technicians and staff work together to provide customers with the highest quality of expert care, personal attention, and follow up service. ?Creve Coeur Animal Hospital opened its current facility in August of 2005. Its evolution began in 1993 as Everything Pets Animal Hospital, founded by Drs. Christopher and Christine Moritz, with the goal of providing full-time and full-service veterinary care to the community. Since Everything Pets Animal Hospital's inception in 1993, the facility and services have been continuously improved by redesigning and rebuilding three times and by regularly updating and upgrading the medical equipment and procedures. Everything Pets Animal Hospital grew from a small practice with one employee, to a large AAHA accredited multi-doctor modern facility with a full team of well-trained staff to care for clients and patients.



In September 2004, Drs. Christopher and Christine Moritz and Dr. Steven Glaeser, purchased the Creve Coeur Animal Hospital facility and practice, merging Everything Pets Animal Hospital with the existing Creve Coeur Animal Hospital.The existing Saint Louis animal hospital had been in continuous operation at the present location since 1959. Creve Coeur Animal Hospital unites the best of tradition and history with modern facilities and services.



To celebrate its 19th anniversary, the hospital has announced a free exam for all new clients in its facility. Customers wishing to make use of this facility can just walk in with their pets into the hospital premises in St. Louis. The offer is valid till further notice for more information visit our website http://veterinariansinstlouis.com/.