The global veterinary antibiotics market was valued at about $2.54 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $2.95 billion at a CAGR of 3.8% through 2022.



The global veterinary antibiotics market was valued at about $2.54 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $2.95 billion at a CAGR of 3.8% through 2022.



Top Companies in the Global Veterinary Antibiotics Market: Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale, Eli Lilly Company, Elanco and Other



Markets Covered: 1) By Product: Anti-parasitic, Anti-bacterial, Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, Others 2) By End User: Farm Animals , Companion Animals 3) By Administration: Premixes, Injections, Oral Powders, Oral Solutions, Others



North America was the largest region in the veterinary antibiotics market in 2017. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The veterinary antibiotics market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.



Increase in the number of zoonotic diseases is driving the veterinary antibiotics market. Zoonotic diseases are infectious diseases caused by microscopic organisms, infections, and parasites that spread between animals and humans. Two of the most common zoonotic pathogens salmonella and campylobacter are present in the intestines of these animals. Zoonotic diseases are also a potential threat to humans as they get transferred through the food chain. A study conducted by the FoodNet (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, USA) in 2017 found that 24,484 foodborne illnesses, 5,677 hospitalizations, and 122 deaths are caused due to zoonotic diseases. In addition, highest incidences per 100,000 population in the USA are caused due to infectious diseases such as campylobacter, salmonella, and shigella. Therefore, there is a need to diagnose these diseases in animals at an early stage, which is a major driver of the veterinary antibiotics market.



Rising threat of antibiotic resistance is a major restraint for the veterinary antibiotics market. Antibiotic resistance in animals is the ability of a microbe to withstand the impact of an antibiotic that once could successfully treated the infection from the same type of microbe. This can be a result of using antibiotics more than prescribed limit. In this regard, the European Union (EU) has approved various restrictions on veterinary antibiotics including ban of antibiotics for animals and prohibiting the usage of antimicrobials in food, which is restricting the growth of the veterinary antibiotics market.



