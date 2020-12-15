New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2020 -- Reports and Data's newest report, titled 'Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market,' is primarily focused on the historical and current market analyses. The report stresses on the most fundamental factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Veterinary Artificial Insemination industry over the forecast years. Our team of market analysts has offered meaningful insights into the industry's future growth prospects, implementing a set of avant-garde analytical tools, such as Porter's Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment analysis. The report entails significant market information, assessed through both primary and secondary research methodologies, and derives industry-leading insights to help readers get an accurate idea of the ever-evolving Veterinary Artificial Insemination market.



The Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination market is anticipated to reach USD 5.94 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Artificial Insemination Market (AI) is expected to see a rise in demand due to increased animal protein consumption and increased demand for high cattle productivity & milk yields. Market players are introducing artificial insemination to meet the ever-increasing demand to breed high-quality livestock and increase efficiency. Demand has increased over the years, owing to the growing prevalence of various animal diseases, such as zoonotic diseases, and the increasing adoption of animals that follow them.



COVID-19 Impact on the Veterinary Artificial Insemination Business Landscape



The latest research report draws readers' focus on the grave impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Veterinary Artificial Insemination market and its key segments and sub-segments. The coronavirus outbreak has had an unprecedented impact on the global economic landscape. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the leading contributors to the potential downturn of this business vertical. The global Veterinary Artificial Insemination market has been adversely impacted by the pandemic, which has brought about several disruptive changes to the market dynamics and demand trends. Therefore, the pandemic has led to acute financial crises all across the industry, slowing down the progress of the businesses involved in this sector. However, the report offers an analysis of the overall impact of the pandemic on the Veterinary Artificial Insemination market's growth.



Leading companies profiled in the report:



Select Sires, Inc., Swine Genetics International, SEMEX, Zoetis, Cooperative Resource International (GENEX), Cogent, Viking Genetics, Genus plc, Polar Genetics India, and Fox Fire Farm, among others.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Veterinary Artificial Insemination market on the basis of Product, Therapeutic Application, End-Use, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Normal Semen

Sexed Semen



Animal Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Cattle

Swine

Sheep

Canine

Equine

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Veterinary Hospitals

Animal Husbandry

Others



Geographical Segmentation:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Highlights of the Report:



The market report comprises a broad segmentation of the global Veterinary Artificial Insemination market on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-use landscape, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The report lists the key business expansion strategies undertaken by the leading market competitors, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, R&D investments, and product innovations, technological upgradation, etc.

The report exhaustively assesses the present market situation, downstream buyers, and upstream feedstock.

Additionally, the report gauges the significant impact of modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics, and social media platforms, on the Veterinary Artificial Insemination market development in the near future.



