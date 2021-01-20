New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- The Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination market is anticipated to reach USD 5.94 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Artificial Insemination Market (AI) is expected to see a rise in demand due to increased animal protein consumption and increased demand for high cattle productivity & milk yields. Market players are introducing artificial insemination to meet the ever-increasing demand to breed high-quality livestock and increase efficiency. Demand has increased over the years, owing to the growing prevalence of various animal diseases, such as zoonotic diseases, and the increasing adoption of animals that follow them.



Leading Companies Profiled in the Report are:



Select Sires, Inc., Swine Genetics International, SEMEX, Zoetis, Cooperative Resource International (GENEX), Cogent, Viking Genetics, Genus plc, Polar Genetics India, and Fox Fire Farm, among others.



According to the 2019 publication of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), livestock accounted for approximately 40 % of the global value of agricultural production in developed countries and 20% in developing countries, providing food security and livelihood for more than 1.3 billion people worldwide. Favorable government regulations aimed at increasing productivity often contribute to growth; for example, in 2018 the Indian government authorized an Agriculture Export Policy to boost the nation's agricultural economic growth. The new strategy aims to raise India's agricultural production to USD 60 billion by 2022 and USD 100 billion in the next few years with a stable foreign-policy system.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Food enzyme market on the basis of type, application, source, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Normal Semen

Sexed Semen



Animal Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Cattle

Swine

Sheep

Canine

Equine

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Veterinary Hospitals

Animal Husbandry

Others



Regional Analysis for Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market:



· North America (U.S., Canada)

· Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

· Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

· Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

· Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Objectives of the Veterinary Artificial Insemination Report:



· Analysis and accurate forecast estimation of the Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market

· Study of the key players including SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces

· In-depth analysis of the market potential, threats, limitations, growth prospects and opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, and risks

· Analysis of the market opportunities and key trends to help stakeholders capitalize on the emerging prospects

· Analysis of each segment and sub-segment of the market to determine the growth trends and their market contribution

· Study of the developments in the competitive landscape such as agreements, partnerships, expansions, new product launches and brand promotions, and other market features



Highlights of the TOC of the report:



· Chapter 1: Market overview

· Chapter 2: Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination market analysis

· Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Veterinary Artificial Insemination industry

· Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications

· Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications

· Chapter 6: Market share

· Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

· Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

· Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis



Continued...



