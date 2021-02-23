New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2021 -- The Global Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market is projected to reach USD 1,446.9 million in 2027. Higher expenditure on animal healthcare and increased ownership of pets are some of the major factors contributing to market growth. One of the main factors in rising market growth is increasing occurrence of zoonotic diseases. According to an article published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2017, scientists reported that in humans 3 out of 4 emerging infectious diseases are transmitted via animals, and in humans more than 6 out of 10 known infectious diseases are transmitted by animals.



Increasing demand for animal proteins is leading to an increase in livestock production worldwide and an increase in animal exports. Increasing disposable income and changing lifestyles are agitating demand for food products derived from animals. According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), the U.S. pet food sales increased from 2000 to 2014 to USD 22 billion and are projected to grow. According to Mintel, the quality of pet food products is as important as their own in 2014 as 79.0 per cent of U.S. pet owners considered.



The leading companies operating across the global Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer market are listed below:

Abaxis

IDEXX Laboratories

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

URIT Medical

Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH

Heska Corporation

Derechos reservados Diconex

DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH

Biochemical Systems International Srl

Chengdu Seamaty Technology Co. Ltd

Others



The market for veterinary chemistry analyzers is expected to see significant growth in the coming years, with increased demand for animal-derived food products , increased numbers of livestock and companion animals, increased ownership of animals in developed countries , increased demand for pet insurance, increased expenditure on animal health , increased incidence of zoonotic diseases and an increase in the number of veterinarians In addition , new markets in the veterinary chemistry analyzers industry are expected to provide substantial growth opportunities for companies. Nevertheless, the increasing cost of pet care is expected to curb this market's growth.



The COVID-19 impact:

No doubt the COVID-19 pandemic would jeopardize the growth of the sector at some level. Important industry players do not understand market prospects, and continue to change their support approaches. Aviation was struck by a pandemic and most foreign companies had to avoid manufacturing and other industries. For certain parts of the world there is a shortage of jobs due to the daily lockdowns. COVID-19 has impacted the foreign markets, exports and imports, resulting in a major decline in demand. The largest businesses on the market are seeking to clear out their assets and concentrate on cash reserves. True net income for manufacturers would undoubtedly be limited, so new products at lower prices will meet consumer's needs.



Further key findings from the report suggest

Benchtop analyzers, based on size, were the largest segment in 2016 because of their accuracy and precision. Portable analyzers are expected to see phenomenal growth due to increased demand for shorter analytical time and faster outcomes.

Due to the ability of consumables to create a streamlined workflow and innovations such as ready-to-use liquid reagents, the consumer segment was the largest and the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Due to the growing number of veterinary practitioners worldwide, blood chemistry dominated the application section.

The segment of hospitals held the largest market share and is expected to have a remarkable CAGR over the forecast period due to increased demand for in-house analyzers.

Due to the increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases and the increasing demand for pet insurance, North America accounted for roughly the majority of the market.

Asia Pacific is projected to see healthy growth over the next decade as a result of increased ownership of pets in countries like India and China. This is expected to increase over the time period.

In January 2018, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has announced that the IDEXX Catalyst SDMA Test will be available commercially to all North American customers allowing point-of-care IDEXX customers to add SDMA as an essential component of the routine chemistry panel.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market on the basis of Product, Type, Application, End-Use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Consumables

Instruments



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Benchtop

Portable



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Blood Chemistry Analysis

Urinalysis

Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analysis

Glucose Monitoring



End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

U.K

Germany

France

BENELUX

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer market in 2027?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key products and applications offered by the Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer market?

Which segment is anticipated to show lucrative growth throughout the projected timeline?

The report analyses entry barriers for new entrants of the market and provides strategic recommendations to help enable the decision making process for efficient business decisions. The report aims to provide beneficial information to the new entrants as well as major players to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market.



Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.



Table of contents

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising animal healthcare expenditure and growing demand for pet insurance

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for animal-derived food

4.2.2.3. Increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases

4.2.2.4. Rising ownership of pets

4.2.2.5. Growth in the number of veterinary practitioners

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Increasing pet care cost

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



Chapter 5. Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market By Product Insights & Trends



Continued…..



