Veterinary CRO Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2019-2026 - Charles River Laboratories, Clinvet, KLIFOVET

The global veterinary CRO market was valued at $485.5 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $894.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2026.



Contract research organizations (CROs) are companies that aid in conducting research for a sponsor company. Moreover, veterinary CROs are companies, which are specialized in in-vivo studies that involve companion animals. Sponsor companies seek provision from veterinary CROs to support research and development programs for biopharmaceutical industries. Furthermore, different types of services are provided by veterinary CROs such as clinical trials, toxicology, and market authorization & regulatory support. These services are utilized by veterinary medicine manufacturers to test the safety and efficacy of veterinary drugs, which are used in different indications such as oncology, neurology, and infectious diseases.



Major Key Players of the Veterinary CRO Market are:

Charles River Laboratories, Clinvet, KLIFOVET, Löhlein & Wolf Vet Research, Oncovet Clinical Research, ONDAX Scientific, Triveritas, Veterinary Research Management (VRM) Ltd, VetPharm, VETSPIN SRL



The factors that boost the growth of the veterinary CRO market include surge in ownership of companion animals and rise in animal health expenditure. Furthermore, other factors such as increase in prevalence of various diseases among companion animal acts as a major factor that contributes toward the growth of the market. However, lack of standardization in veterinary CROs is a factor that restrains the growth of the market. Conversely, surge in awareness related to animal healthcare across the globe is expected to provide lucrative opportunities in the market during the forecast period.



The veterinary CRO market is segmented into service type, animal type, indication, and region. On the basis of service type, the market is divided into clinical trials, toxicology, market authorization & regulatory support, and others. By animal type, the market is classified into dogs, cats, and others. Depending on indication, it is categorized into oncology, infectious disease, neurology, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S, Canada, and Mexico) and Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and rest of LAMEA).



Major Types of Veterinary CRO Market covered are:

Clinical Trials

Toxicology

Market Authorization & Regulatory Support and Others



Major Applications of Veterinary CRO Market covered are:

Dogs

Cats, and Others



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Veterinary CRO consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Veterinary CRO market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Veterinary CRO manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Veterinary CRO with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Veterinary CRO Market Size

2.2 Veterinary CRO Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Veterinary CRO Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Veterinary CRO Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Veterinary CRO Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Veterinary CRO Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Veterinary CRO Sales by Product

4.2 Global Veterinary CRO Revenue by Product

4.3 Veterinary CRO Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Veterinary CRO Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Veterinary CRO industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



