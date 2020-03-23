Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- The Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market is likely to expand in the coming years, according to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Animal Type (Livestock, Companion), By Product (Instruments, Consumables), By Modality (Molecular Diagnostics, Diagnostic Imaging, Hematology Analyzers, Immunodiagnostic Tests,Clinical Biochemistry), By End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2026".



In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Veterinary Diagnostics Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Veterinary Diagnostics Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Key Players Operating in The Veterinary Diagnostics Market Include:



Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Randox

QIAGEN

Zoetis, Inc

Heska Corporation

NEOGEN CORPORATION

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abaxis

Henry Schein

Virbac, IDEXX Laboratories

Vision Pet Imaging

VetRad

Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging

General Electric Company

Siemens Healthcare GmbH



Increasing Pet Ownership to Ramp up Demand



The veterinary diagnostics market growth is premised on the increasing demand and ownership of pets. Pet animals such as dogs and cats provide a sense of emotional comfort and are known to keep households lively. These animals are especially demanded by old people, resulting in pet ownership rising at an astonishing rate. For example, the American Veterinary Medical Association estimates that the overall pet population in 2016 was 77 million dogs and 58 million cats, with 57% of American households owning a pet.



According to the India International Pet Trade Fair, in India, pet population has spiked from 7 million in 2006 to 10 million in 2011. Veterinary diagnostic techniques, therefore, are being increasingly demanded as having pets also exposes family members to various zoonotic diseases. Moreover, the necessity for accurate diagnosis is boosting the popularity of immunohistochemistry technology, as pointed out by veterinary diagnostics market trends, giving it a share of 24.3% till 2026.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Veterinary Diagnostics Market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?



