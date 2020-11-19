Veterinary Diagnostics Market - Global Key Leaders Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trends, Gross Margin, Demands, Emerging Technology by Regional Forecast to 2026 – Fortune Business Insights
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2020 -- The Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market is likely to expand in the coming years, according to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Animal Type (Livestock, Companion), By Product (Instruments, Consumables), By Modality (Molecular Diagnostics, Diagnostic Imaging, Hematology Analyzers, Immunodiagnostic Tests,Clinical Biochemistry), By End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2026".
The report covers:
Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.
Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.
Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.
Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.
Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.
Leading Players operating in the Veterinary Diagnostics Market are:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
Randox
QIAGEN
Zoetis, Inc
Heska Corporation
NEOGEN CORPORATION
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Abaxis
Henry Schein
Virbac, IDEXX Laboratories
Vision Pet Imaging
VetRad
Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging
General Electric Company
Siemens Healthcare GmbH
Europe to Display Impressive Growth; North America to Dominate the Scene
Rising prevalence in veterinary disorders, especially among pet dogs, and increasing pet ownership will put North America in the driver's seat in terms of revenue. Growing investment in veterinary research will favor growth of the market in Europe during the forecast period. The market in Asia-Pacific will be primarily driven by rising pet population in India and China along with increasing livestock numbers. In Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East, availability of affordable medical equipment will bode well for the market.
Randox Launches Canine CRP Test, Fans Competitive Spirits
Companies are heavily investing in developing and launching new products to gain competitive edge in this market. For example, in October 2019, Randox Laboratories launched its small-sized Canine CRP Test kit to diagnose viral and bacterial infections, detect disorders such as pancreatitis and cystitis, and pregnancy in dogs. Other players are focused on promoting and participating in research activities in this field. For instance, in October 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific teamed up with the American Association of Veterinary Laboratory Diagnosticians to encourage research in veterinary diagnostics through financial grants.
Detailed Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
Recent Industry Developments Such As Mergers & Acquisitions
Prevalence of Key Veterinary Diseases, In Major Countries, 2018
Pet Ownership Statistics by Key Countries, 2018
Overview of Pet Insurance by Key Countries, 2018
Technological Advancements In Veterinary Diagnostics Devices
Key Industry Trends
Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type
Instruments
Reagents & Consumables
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technique
Hematology
Immunohistochemistry
Molecular Diagnostics
Diagnostic Imaging
Clinical Biochemistry
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Animal Type
Livestock
Companion
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – ByEnd User
Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
North America Veterinary Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis – By Product Type
Instruments
Reagents & Consumables
Market Analysis – By Technique
Hematology
Immunohistochemistry
Molecular Diagnostics
Diagnostic Imaging
Clinical Biochemistry
Others
Market Analysis – By Animal Type
Livestock
Companion
Market Analysis – By End User
Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Others
Market Analysis – By Country
S.
Canada
Continued...
Report Focus:
Extensive product offerings
Customer research services
Robust research methodology
Comprehensive reports
Latest technological developments
Value chain analysis
Potential Veterinary Diagnostics Market opportunities
Growth dynamics
Quality assurance
Post-sales support
Regular report updates
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
Comprehensive analysis of the Veterinary Diagnostics Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.
Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.
Identifies market restraints and boosters.
Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.
