Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2020 -- The Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market is likely to expand in the coming years, according to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Animal Type (Livestock, Companion), By Product (Instruments, Consumables), By Modality (Molecular Diagnostics, Diagnostic Imaging, Hematology Analyzers, Immunodiagnostic Tests,Clinical Biochemistry), By End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2026".



The report covers:



Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/veterinary-diagnostics-market-101040



Leading Players operating in the Veterinary Diagnostics Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Randox

QIAGEN

Zoetis, Inc

Heska Corporation

NEOGEN CORPORATION

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abaxis

Henry Schein

Virbac, IDEXX Laboratories

Vision Pet Imaging

VetRad

Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging

General Electric Company

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Europe to Display Impressive Growth; North America to Dominate the Scene



Rising prevalence in veterinary disorders, especially among pet dogs, and increasing pet ownership will put North America in the driver's seat in terms of revenue. Growing investment in veterinary research will favor growth of the market in Europe during the forecast period. The market in Asia-Pacific will be primarily driven by rising pet population in India and China along with increasing livestock numbers. In Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East, availability of affordable medical equipment will bode well for the market.



Randox Launches Canine CRP Test, Fans Competitive Spirits



Companies are heavily investing in developing and launching new products to gain competitive edge in this market. For example, in October 2019, Randox Laboratories launched its small-sized Canine CRP Test kit to diagnose viral and bacterial infections, detect disorders such as pancreatitis and cystitis, and pregnancy in dogs. Other players are focused on promoting and participating in research activities in this field. For instance, in October 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific teamed up with the American Association of Veterinary Laboratory Diagnosticians to encourage research in veterinary diagnostics through financial grants.



Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Recent Industry Developments Such As Mergers & Acquisitions

Prevalence of Key Veterinary Diseases, In Major Countries, 2018

Pet Ownership Statistics by Key Countries, 2018

Overview of Pet Insurance by Key Countries, 2018

Technological Advancements In Veterinary Diagnostics Devices

Key Industry Trends

Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technique

Hematology

Immunohistochemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Diagnostic Imaging

Clinical Biochemistry

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Animal Type

Livestock

Companion

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – ByEnd User

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Veterinary Reference Laboratories

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Veterinary Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Product Type

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

Market Analysis – By Technique

Hematology

Immunohistochemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Diagnostic Imaging

Clinical Biochemistry

Others

Market Analysis – By Animal Type

Livestock

Companion

Market Analysis – By End User

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Veterinary Reference Laboratories

Others

Market Analysis – By Country

S.

Canada

Continued...



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/veterinary-diagnostics-market-101040



Report Focus:



Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Veterinary Diagnostics Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Reasons to Purchase this Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the Veterinary Diagnostics Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.



About Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.



308, Supreme Headquarters,



Survey No. 36, Baner,



Pune-Bangalore Highway,



Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:



US :+1 424 253 0390



UK : +44 2071 939123



APAC : +91 744 740 1245



Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs