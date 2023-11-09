Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2023 -- Veterinary Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2029 from USD 3.3 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Increase in companion animal population, rise in infectious diseases needing quicker diagnosis, rise in adoption of animals as pets, increased clinical visits to veterinary clinics, continuous mutation of viruses that leads to newer diseases, unhygienic environmental conditions in smaller regions, rise in zoonotic diseases, increased awareness of animal health in emerging countries, and cost-effective testing services offered by the end user are expected to drive the market growth.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Veterinary Diagnostics Market"



434– Tables



23– Figures



504 – Pages



Key Market



The veterinary diagnostics market is a consolidated market with the presence of few dominant multinational market players. Some of the prominent players include IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), Zoetis, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Heska Corporation (US), NEOGEN Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Virbac (France), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co. Ltd. (China), INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH (Germany), BioNote, Inc. (South Korea), Biogal Galed Labs (Israel), Agrolabo S.p.A. (Italy), Innovative Diagnostics (France), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (Ireland), BioChek (Netherlands), Fassisi GmbH (Germany), Alvedia (France), SKYER, Inc. (South Korea), Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), Gold Standard Diagnostics (Germany), Precision Biosensor Inc. (South Korea), Antech Diagnsotics Inc. (US), and EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG (Germany).



Driver: Increasing incidence of transboundary and zoonotic diseases



There are at least 30 important diseases in humans that are transmitted through animals. According to the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), 13 zoonoses have been identified as the cause of 2.4 billion cases of human diseases and 2.2 million deaths per year. Most human infections come from companion animals (such as dogs and cats) and livestock (such as pigs, chickens, cattle, goats, and camels). Some of the major zoonotic diseases transmitted from animals to humans are zoonotic gastrointestinal disease, leptospirosis, cysticercosis, zoonotic tuberculosis, and rabies.



The companion animal segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.



The veterinary diagnostics market is divided into companion animals and livestock in the animal type segment. The companion segment was dominated in this market. Increase in the number of households that own a pet like dogs or cats. According to the American Pet Products Association, the number of households owned 86.9 million pets in 2022 and those in Europe owned 90 million in 2022. With the growing population of companion animals, and the increasing ability to spend more on pet health the adoption of advanced diagnostic tests and treatment is expected to increase, in turn, driving the market growth. Some of the major players offering diagnostic modalities for companion animals are IDEXX Laboratories (US), Heska Corporation (US), Zoetis, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), NEOGEN Corporation (US), Virbac (France), and INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH (Germany).



The online sales segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



The distribution channel segment is divided into direct sales, wholesalers and distributors, and online sales. The online sales segment is growing at the highest rate due to the convenience of browsing the product, vast selection of products with comparative pricing options available, competitive pricing with other distributors and players that attract customers for adopting this platform, reading reviews, offers by sellers, and delivery can be tracked only on this platform. Thus, it improved the reliability of the seller and improved brand trust. This is a high growth market and may curb the middleman, i.e., wholesalers or distributors in the supply chain. Companies like Idexx and Zoetis have adopted this model of sales to also enhance their customer base.



In the end-user segment, the point of care or in house testing segment is growing at the fastest rate in the veterinary diagnostics market.



According to end users, point of care/ in house testing is growing at the fastest rate, followed by reference laboratories. Other end users include hospitals/ clinics and veterinary research institutes and universities. POC tests are designed for use in livestock farms outside the physical facilities of clinical laboratories. Since the demand for improved patient care and greater cost control are driving changes in the structure of animal healthcare delivery, the need for POC diagnostic testing is also growing. Technological advancements in veterinary diagnostics are making it possible for a higher number of diagnostic tests to move from clinical laboratories to the near-patient environment.



Currently, new products are being developed in the market that enables pet owners to perform basic tests at home, thereby reducing the cost of tests and enabling greater convenience. Some POC diagnostic testing products for companion animals include diagnostic kits for various diseases and infections, pregnancy test kits, glucose monitors, and portable analyzers.



On the basis of region, the microfluidics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America has various advantages—a surge in the population of companion pets, willingness to spend high costs on pet care, rise in adoption of dogs and cats, and rise in milk production leading to adoption and care of more livestock. The APPA Biennial Survey of Pet Owners found that 66% of US households, or 86.9 million homes, owned at least one pet in 2022. The rising expenditure on companion animal healthcare is are factor expected to drive the market growth in North America. Presence of all major players like Idexx Laboratories, Zoetis, Inc., and Thermofisher Scientific Inc. are also housed in this region which fuels its market share in the market.



Recent Developments of Veterinary Diagnostic Industry:



- In March 2023, Zoetis, Inc. introduced two updates in the VEtscan Imagst platform. One is the AI dermatology and another for AI equine FEC analysis. These diagnostic additions broaden Vetscan Imagyst testing capabilities beyond existing AI canine and feline fecal analysis, AI blood smear analysis and digital cytology applications to include new in-clinic tests that are fully integrated into the company's cloud-based artificial intelligence capabilities.



- In July 2022, BioNote USA partnered with PSIvet. The partnership will make BioNote's Vcheck line of analyzers and tests even more affordable to PSIvet's 5,000-plus veterinary practices.

In August 2021, INDICAL BIOSCIENCE acquired Checkpoints to expand its poultry portfolio and direct-to-producer offerings.

In June 2021, Idexx Laboratories acquired ezyVet, a practice information management system (PIMS). The acquisition would expand Idexx's world-class cloud software offerings that support customers with technology solutions that raise the standard of care for patients, improve practice efficiency, and enable more effective communication with pet owners.

