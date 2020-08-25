Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2020 -- Integration of Digital technology in veterinary industry offers a inclusive system for diverse types of care setting along with custom features such as tracking and identification, behaviour monitoring and veterinary diagnosis. In veterinary industry, technological improvement continues to develop the level of care, affordability and accessibility have allowed more widespread integration into smaller practices, including diagnostic imaging. Digital technologies are redefining the space of animal health from prevention of disease to effective health management. Digital technologies such as veterinary software increase diagnosis potential of veterinarians, operational efficiencies and improves patient communication. Integration of digital technologies can significantly reduce the time required by veterinarians for conducting different procedures and probability of errors that can occur.



The demand for Veterinary Digital Technology is likely to witness a strong growth on account of rapidly evolving animal industry across globe. Acceptance and increasing demand for digital technologies in animal treatment. Increasing use of digital technologies for continuously monitor animal health. Increasing innovations addressing animal health issues in clinics. Escalating animal health expenditure along with growing number of veterinary practitioners in developed regions, and development in the companion animal sector are anticipated to fuel the demand for the product in developing countries. Moreover, a significant rise has been observed in animal health expenditure, in the past five years. Thus, the rising adoption of various devices for tracking and identifying, monitoring behaviour, diagnosing medical problems, and safety and security is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period.



The Veterinary Digital Technology Device market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in research and development, Veterinary Digital Technology Device providers in local as well as international market. Global Veterinary Digital Technology Device market reports covers numerous prominent players like Metamorphosis Partners, Advanced Animal Diagnostics, Inc., Babel Bark, Inc., SwineTech, Inc., inulogica, whiskerDocs, LLC, Fuzzy Pet Health, Quantified Ag, Pathway Vet Alliance, Anipanion, Linkyvet, TeleVet, Petriage, Inc., TeleTails, VetNOW, Airvet, Pawz Limited, Oncura Partners, PetPro Connect, VETOCLOCK, VetCT, 11 PETS LTD., DogLog, Intervet Inc. (Merck & Co.), Pawprint Inc., PetCare, PetDesk, V2P2 LLC, VetCheck App, Vethical, Virtual Recall, VitusVet, Acer Inc., Anser Innovation LLC, Cainthus, Guardzilla, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, Petcube, Inc., Tomofun, Vimtag Technology Co. Ltd, Wagz, Inc., Zmodo, Dogstar Life, Dogtra, EYENIMAL, Felcana ,FitBark, Garmin International, Inc., GoPro (Fetch), i4C Innovations, INUPATHY, Inc., Kyon, Link AKC, Loc8tor Ltd., Milkline, Motorola, NUM'AXES S.A., PetPace, Pitpatpet Ltd., Scollar, Inc., TekVet Technologies Co., Tractive, Whistle Labs, Afimilk, BouMatic, Connecterra, Cowlar, CowManager, Dalton Tags, Datamars SA, DeLaval, Essen Computers Pvt. Ltd., HerdInsights, HID Global Corp., Impinj Inc., Ketchum Manufacturing Inc., Lely, Moocall, National Band & Tag Co., Omnia Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Quantified AG, SafeTag, Semtech and others



Market Segments

- Global Veterinary Digital Technology Market Based on Product Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

- Companion Animal Digital Technology

- Telemedicine

- Telehealth

- Reminder Applications

- Trackers

- Wearables

- Platform Market Places

Livestock/Production Animal Digital Technology

- Monitoring Devices

- Identification Devices

- Trackers

- Wearables

- Remote Sensors

- Digital Cameras

- Microphones

- Environmental Sensors



Global Veterinary Digital Technology Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

Europe Veterinary Digital Technology Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

- U.K.

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Rest of Europe

North America Veterinary Digital Technology Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

- U.S.

- Canada

Asia Pacific Veterinary Digital Technology Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028



Latin America Veterinary Digital Technology Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028



Middle East & Africa Veterinary Digital Technology Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028



Why should buy this report:

- To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global Veterinary Digital Technology Device market

- To receive industry overview and future trends Veterinary Digital Technology Device market

- To analyse the Veterinary Digital Technology Device market drivers and challenges

- To get information on Veterinary Digital Technology Device market size value/revenue (US$ Mn) forecast till 2028

- Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in Veterinary Digital Technology Device industry



