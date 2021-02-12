New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Veterinary Electrosurgery Market valued at USD 54.42 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 104.71 million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 8.4%. Electrosurgery is a method of treatment where electric currents are used to cut, coagulate the tissues and control the bleeding with more convenience, especially in the hard-to-reach areas, the procedure is also conducted in animal surgery as it ensures increased precision and is a minimally invasive treatment. Electrosurgery is an effective treatment option for animals with tumors. The rise in the demand for Pet health insurance, especially in the developed countries, availability of skilled and experienced physicians for treatment, awareness among people for providing better medical facilities to the animal, and the accessibility to the animal care centers and hospitals are boosting the growth of the market.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Symmetry Surgical in January 2020 acquired, the O.R. Company the company is involved in developing, manufacturing, and produces high quality of innovative surgical devices this acquisition would help Symmetry Surgical to expand its product portfolio in the minimally invasive surgical instrument. This acquisition would strengthen Symmetry Surgical to deliver cost-effective solutions for patient care, especially in gynecological and laparoscopic procedures.



Braun Melsungen AG, in the year 2018, signed an agreement to acquire the bloodlines business of (NxStage). This acquisition was done to expand the B. Braun product portfolio in dialysis.



Asia Pacific in the regional segment has obtained the highest CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period due to the upsurge in the adoption of pets in the region and increase veterinary practices.



North America has held the largest share of 35.1% in the year 2018 in the regional segment due to the increase in demand for Pet insurance in the region



Medtronic, in February 2020, acquired Digital Surgery company. The company is based on surgical artificial intelligence; this acquisition was to strengthen Medtronic in a robotic-assisted surgery platform and to expand the company's product portfolio.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Veterinary Electrosurgery market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Veterinary Electrosurgery market are listed below:



Symmetry Surgical Inc. (U.S.), Covetrus Inc. (U.S.), DRE Veterinary (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), Eickmeyer (U.S.), Summit Hill Laboratories (U.S.), Kwanza Veterinary (India), Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd. (U.K.), Integra Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.), LED SpA, and Keebovet Veterinary (U.S.).



Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Bipolar Electrosurgery Instruments



Monopolar Electrosurgery Instruments



Consumables



Accessories



Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



General Surgery



Dental Surgery



Gynecological Surgery



Urological Surgery



Ophthalmic Surgery



Orthopedic Surgery



Other Applications



End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Veterinary Hospitals



Veterinary Clinics



Others



