New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- Global Veterinary Imaging Market



The Global Veterinary Imaging Market Research Report is an investigative study by Reports and Data that offers an industry-wide analysis of the current and emerging growth trends, end-user analysis, and other key data verified and validated by industry experts and professionals. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the market in terms of value, share, size, demand and supply, trends, competitive landscape, industrial chain analysis, and other key elements. The study also offers a comprehensive outlook for the driving and restraining factors along with micro and macro-economic factors expected to affect the growth of the industry.



Key participants include FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Universal Medical Systems Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd, SUNI Medical Imaging Inc., Canon Medical Systems, Carestream Health, Agfa-Gevaert, and Epica International, among others.



The global Veterinary Imaging Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 6.7% in terms of value, from USD 1.61 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 2.72 Billion by 2027.



The report is further updated with the latest happenings in the market with regard to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chain across the world and has generated grave financial difficulties. The report assesses the impact of the pandemic on the Veterinary Imaging market and its key elements. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with a futuristic outlook of the market in a post-COVID-19 scenario.



The investigative report on the Veterinary Imaging market assesses the global market for the Veterinary Imaging industry and offers estimates for the market in terms of revenue and capacity for the forecast timeline 2020-2027. The report sheds light on the factors that propel the growth of the industry. For better understanding, the report segments the Veterinary Imaging market into key divisions such as types, applications, end-users, technology, and others. These segments are extensively analyzed to offer a better forecast for the global and regional markets. The report also analyzes the key companies engaged in the industry along with their product portfolio, business overview, strategic expansion plans, revenue generation, market share and size, regional presence, and production and manufacturing capacity.



With the help of industry experts, market segmentation, and data collection, the report is formulated to help the reader make lucrative business decisions. The report offers an extensive database for technological developments and product advancements. It also offers insights into growth rate and market value, and furthermore, it offers a comprehensive analysis of niche market areas. The report offers strategic recommendations to the new players and established companies to make lucrative and well-informed business decisions.



The report covers the assessment of the key regional areas of the globe for the Veterinary Imaging market is spread. The regions analyzed include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.



Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Instrument

Reagent

Services

Veterinary PACS



End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals/Clinics

Reference Laboratories

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Orthopedics and Traumatology

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Others



Key Questions Addressed in the Report:



What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

Which market segment is expected to register the highest growth in the forecast period?

What are the risks and threats that are affecting the market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

Who are the prominent players in the industry? What strategic business plans have they undertaken?



