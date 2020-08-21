Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Veterinary Imaging Market by Product (Ultrasound (2D, Doppler, 3D), X-ray (CR, DR), MRI, CT, Software, Reagent), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Gynecology, Orthopedic), Animal (Small Companion, Large), End User (Hospital, Clinic) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™.



Due to the outbreak of corona virus globally, there is slight dip in the demand for veterinary imaging systems in first quarter of 2020. The growth in this market is majorly driven by the growth in the companion animal population, rising demand for pet insurance and growing animal health expenditure, growing number of veterinary practitioners & their rising income levels in developed economies, rising demand for animal-derived food products, and growing prevalence of animal diseases. However, high cost of veterinary imaging instruments and rising pet care costs are expected to restrain the growth of this market.



The veterinary imaging instruments segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019



Based on product, the market is segmented into instrument, reagents, and software. The instruments segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high cost of imaging instruments and the increasing adoption of imaging modalities for disease diagnosis in the treatment of companion animals and livestock.



Rising population of small companion animals and increasing pet care expenditure drives the growth of Veterinary Imaging Market for small animal segment



On the basis of animal type, the market is segmented into small companion animals, large animals, and other animals. The small companion animal segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share and highest growth of this segment is attributed to the growing pet adoption due to rising urbanization, growing expenditure on pet care, increasing demand for pet insurance, the growing adoption of animal-assisted therapy, economic growth, and the rising incidence of age-related diseases in companion animals.



Veterinary clinics and diagnostic centers end user segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019



Based on end users, the Veterinary Imaging Market is segmented into veterinary clinics and diagnostic centers and veterinary hospitals and academic institutions. Veterinary clinics and diagnostic centers accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing number of veterinarians and the growing number of private clinical practices across the globe.



North America was the largest regional market for Veterinary Imaging Market in 2019



The market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latina America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share. The large share of North America can be attributed to the increasing population of companion animals, rising veterinary healthcare expenditure, the growing population of livestock due to the increasing consumption of meat and dairy products, and growth in pet insurance coverage.



Some of the prominent players in this Veterinary Imaging Market are GE Healthcare (US), Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium), Carestream Health, Inc. (US), Esaote S.p.A (Italy), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), Mindray Medical International Limited (China), Canon Inc. (Japan), Heska Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Konica Minolta (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), E.I. Medical Imaging (US), IMV imaging (UK), SEDECAL (Spain), Clarius Mobile Health (Canada), Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co., Ltd. (China), DRAMIÑSKI S.A. (Poland), EPICA Animal Health (US), and ClearVet Digital Radiography Systems (US).