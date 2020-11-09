Veterinary Orthopedic Devices Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2028

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2020 -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of the market assessment report on "Global Veterinary Orthopedic Devices Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2020"



Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report-details/global-veterinary-orthopedic-devices-market-assessment/



According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2028.



Veterinary orthopedic devices are used to treat several orthopedic conditions including healing broken bones and joints in animals that might restrict their mobility and cause abnormal movement.



Growth in companion animal population, rising demand for pet insurance, an increasing number of veterinary practitioners in developed economies, and growing disease control & disease prevention measures are some of the key factors driving the veterinary orthopedic devices market. For instance, as per the American Veterinary Medical Association (AMVA), around 110,000 veterinary practitioners were practicing in the U.S. in 2017 as compared to around 107,000 in 2016.



Furthermore, increasing ownership of companion animals and the willingness of pet owners to spend on the health of their pets create a huge demand for orthopedics devices and subsequent market demand. On the other side, the high cost of surgeries and lack of animal health awareness may restrain the growth of the market.



Request for ToC/Proposal: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report-details/global-veterinary-orthopedic-devices-market-assessment/



The veterinary orthopedic devices market is fragmented with the presence of various players that operate in local as well as international markets.



Global Veterinary Orthopedic Devices Market reports cover major players like Orthomed (UK) Ltd, Securos Europe GmbH, Veterinary Implants Direct, SCIL animal care company GmbH, NGD (NEW GENERATION DEVICES), Jeil Medical Corporation, Gruppo Bioimpianti, Eickemeyer Veterinary Equipment Ltd., Génia, Vygon Vet and KYON AG among others.



Curious about this latest version of the report? Obtain Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report-details/global-veterinary-orthopedic-devices-market-assessment/



Market Segments and subsegments

Global Veterinary Orthopedic Devices Market Revenue (US$ Mn), by Product Type, 2018-2028

- Pins

- Screws

- Screwdrivers

- Trocars

- Veterinary Bone Plates

- Other



Global Veterinary Orthopedic Devices Market Revenue (US$ Mn), By Animal Type, 2018-2028

- Dog

- Cat

- Horse

- Others



Global Veterinary Orthopedic Devices Market Revenue (US$ Mn), By Region, 2018-2028

North America Veterinary Orthopedic Devices Market Revenue (US$ Mn), By Country, 2018-2028

- U.S.

- Canada



Europe Veterinary Orthopedic Devices Market Revenue (US$ Mn), By Country, 2018-2028

- U.K.

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific Market Revenue (US$ Mn), By Country, 2018-2028

Latin America Market Revenue (US$ Mn), By Country, 2018-2028

Middle East & Africa Market Revenue (US$ Mn), By Country, 2018-2028



Why should buy this report:

- To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global veterinary orthopedic devices market

- To receive industry overview and future trends veterinary orthopedic devices market

- To analyze the veterinary orthopedic devices market drivers and challenges

- To get information on veterinary orthopedic devices market size value/revenue (US$ Mn) forecast till 2028

- Major investments, mergers & acquisition in the veterinary orthopedic devices industry



For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report-details/global-veterinary-orthopedic-devices-market-assessment/



About InsightAce Analytic

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.



Contact US:

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Tel.: +1 718 593 4405

Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com

Site Visit:https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/

Follow Us on LinkedIn @http://bit.ly/2tBXsgS

Follow Us On Facebook @http://bit.ly/2H9jnDZ