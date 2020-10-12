Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- "Global Veterinary Pain Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026"



The New report includes a detailed study of Global Veterinary Pain Management Market.



Veterinary Pain Management market is segmented by Type, and by Application.



Top Key Players in the Market:



Boehringer Ingelheim, Zoetis, Elanco, Merck Animal Health, Bayer, Vetoquinol, Norbrook Laboratories, Chanelle, K-Laser, Assisi Animal Health



News and Latest Developments:



Drug shows promise for feline hypertrophic cardiomyopathy in preliminary study.



MYK-461 alleviated left-ventricle obstruction in five cats with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, according to University of California at Davis research published in PLOS ONE. The same drug had also demonstrated efficacy in previous studies in mice. Dr. Joshua Stern, the study's lead author and chief of cardiology at UC Davis' veterinary hospital, said the study may lead to new treatment options for both animals and people.Seeker (1/5/17)



Market Segment by Type:



Joint Pain



Osteoarthritis



Musculoskeletal



Postoperative Pain



Cancer



Others



Market Segmentation by Application:



Hospitals and Clinics



Pharmacy



Veterinary Pain Management market, being a competitive one, is expected to observe growth owing to the high prevalence of inflammatory and painful diseases in the animal population. According to a report published in Nature, in April 2018, the annual period prevalence of osteoarthritis diagnosis in dogs under primary veterinary care in the United Kingdom was estimated to be 2.5%. Similarly, according to the Animal Cancer Foundation, 65 million dogs and 32 million cats in the United States were diagnosed with cancer during the year 2017. Moreover, approximately 6 million new cancer diagnoses are made in pets, each year.



Scope of the Report



Veterinary pain management refer to a medical approach toward the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of pain caused by several factors, such as physical trauma, internal organ problems, surgical procedures, brain and spine problems, slipped disc, arthritis, and joint damage.



The report provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World in Global Outlook Report with Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Veterinary Pain Management are as follows:



History Year: 2014-2018



Base Year: 2018



Estimated Year: 2020



Forecast Year 2020 to 2026



For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



