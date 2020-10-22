Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- Veterinary Parasiticides Global Market Report 2020



The veterinary parasiticides market consists of sales of veterinary parasiticides and related services which are used in the treatment of parasitic diseases in livestock, pets, and other animals. Veterinary parasiticides industry includes establishments that produce a cure to parasitic diseases that can be caused by helminths, amoeba, ectoparasites, parasitic fungi, and protozoa. The veterinary parasiticides are chemical substances that destroy or inhibit micro-organisms or parasites and improves the animals health.



The animals are increasingly being affected by zoonotic pathogens which are the leading cause for foodborne diseases worldwide. Zoonotic diseases are infectious diseases caused by bacteria, viruses and parasites, especially Salmonella and Campylobacter, which can be transmitted directly or indirectly between animals and humans. These diseases get passed through the food chain to humans which is a potential threat and creating a dire need to prevent such diseases among animals. For instance, in 2017, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, USA, part FoodNet system, identified 24,484 foodborne illnesses, 5,677 hospitalizations, and 122 deaths. The highest incidences per 100,000 population were for Campylobacter, Salmonella, and Shigella (these are organisms cause bacterial gastroenteritis, a digestive problem) in the USA. The necessity to curb these infections in animals drives the market for veterinary parasiticides.



The global veterinary parasiticides market was valued at about $9.63 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $12.02 billion at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2022.



Bayer AG (Germany), Zoetis (U.S.), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Merck (U.S.) and Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.).



Lack of awareness about animal diseases due to limited information on microbes and their impact on wildlife and livestock disease restrains the veterinary parasiticides industry. Lack of awareness about the occurrence of zoonotic diseases and their impact on public health is a major hurdle for the animal parasiticides market. This lack of awareness does not allow people to adopt the parasiticides for livestock/wildlife which not only control different parasitic diseases but also improve animal health. For instance, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) in 2015, reported that only ten diseases account for around 50% of all published knowledge on diseases at the wildlife-livestock interface and the analysis was based on almost 16,000 publications from last century. The lack of knowledge and awareness will restrain the growth of the market.



Chewable tablets are being used to prevent animals from being affected by ticks, worms, fleas and others. Treatments with these tablets are easier to administer. The chewable tablets are available in either a beef-flavored tablet or soft chew. For instance, the IVERHART MAX chewable tablets protect dogs from the 4 most common worms: heartworms (infection caused by bite of an infected mosquito), roundworms, hookworms (affects the intestines) and tapeworms (caused by ingesting an infected flea). Such advances in technology are significantly driving the veterinary parasiticides industry.



This independent 300 page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Veterinary Parasiticides market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2020.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Veterinary Parasiticides in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Veterinary Parasiticides market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Veterinary Parasiticides market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2020 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Veterinary Parasiticides on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of Veterinary Parasiticides Market and assist manufacturers and Veterinary Parasiticides organization to better grasp the development course of Veterinary Parasiticides Market.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



