Veterinary Software Market Size, Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Veterinary software refers to computerized systems used by veterinary practitioners to efficiently manage the diagnosis and treatment of specific diseases in animals. The software helps these doctors improve the efficacy of treatment and enable better treatment planning. Moreover, this software helps manage patient communications, provides an integrated system for payments and transactions, and creates customer invoices.



Key players in the market include: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Hippo Manager Software, Inc., VetZ Limited, Esaote SpA, Henry Schein, Inc., Patterson Companies, Inc., ClienTrax, Onward Systems, Inc., VIA Information Systems and eVetPractice, among others.



Market Drivers

The global veterinary software market is expected to record a significant jump in revenue from USD 445.2 million in 2019 to USD 771.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast duration. Surging demand for practice management systems among veterinary practitioners, growing awareness about animal health, rising pet culture, and the increasing expenditure on pet health are the pivotal factors propelling the global market growth. The use of veterinary practice management software facilitates appointment management, boarding management, maintaining patient records, billing & invoicing, and treatment management. Moreover, this software helps reduce the overall costs of a veterinary healthcare facility. Hence, the other significant factors promoting market growth are the rising need for companion animals (especially among geriatric patients), augmenting demand for pet insurance, and the growing veterinary healthcare sector.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Veterinary Software Market on the basis of Product, Delivery Mode, Practice Type, End-Use, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

- Practice Management Software

- Imaging Software



Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

- On-premise

- Cloud/Web-Based



Practice Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

- Small Animals

- Mixed Animals

- Equine

- Food-producing Animals

- Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

- Hospitals/Clinics

- Reference Laboratories



Regional Scenario

North America is the leading market for veterinary software, owing to the escalating demand for quality care for pets, surging need for improved animal disease diagnosis, and the rising adoption of veterinary practice management software. The surging number of veterinary healthcare facilities and increasing adoption of innovative technological solutions, such as digital imaging systems, have further fueled the market growth in this region.



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Veterinary Software Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Veterinary Software Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

Continued…



Thank you for reading our report.



