Veterinary Surgeon Helping Pets With Orthopedic Issues in Miami and South Florida

Approximately one quarter of pets suffer from some form of chronic pain associated with orthopedic ailments such as and knee, joint and back injuries, hip dysplasia and more. With his extensive training and experience in advanced orthopedic treatments and surgical techniques, Veterinary Surgeon; Dr. Robert Fernand's talents are in high demand as the newest addition to the Banfield Pet Hospital in Coral Gables, FL; already known for offering advanced veterinary specialties such as dentistry, dermatology and ophthalmology.



Dr. Fernand is not limited to seeing and treating pets just at his home hospital of Banfield- The Pet Hospital in Coral Gables, FL. He also travels to provide clients and pets throughout the entire South Florida region with an enhanced level of orthopedic services not offered by other veterinary clinics. Some of the orthopedic specialty services he offers are treatment of dog and cat knee injuries, hip dysplasia, TPLO- Tibial Plateau Leveling Osteotomy, back and disc disease surgery (IVDD), fracture repairs, extra capsular repair of cruciate ligament injury, patellar luxation correction, closed and open repair of joint luxation, ligament and tendon reconstruction, bone grafting Arthrodesis (joint fusion) and soft tissue surgery.



If your pet is favoring a leg either constantly or intermittently, is having difficulty getting up, or seems to be slowing down, there may be a problem with his or her joints. Sudden limping or pain accompanied by swelling or the abnormal appearance of a leg could indicate a bone or joint injury. This could be a broken bone or torn ligament. Some pets require orthopedic surgery to correct congenital problems they are born with, not caused by injury. Many of these problems can be solved with surgery.



About Dr. Fernand

Dr. Fernand graduated from Iowa State College of Veterinary Medicine. Prior to veterinary school, his passion for animals started at a young age. He held multiple positions as a technician and assistant in the fields of both small animal and equine medicine. He has gained research experience with both Boehringer Ingelheim Vet Medica, as well as the Agricultural Research Service in Ames, Iowa. Following graduation, his pursuit towards small animal surgery started with a one year rotating internship at Florida Veterinary Specialists.



This was followed by a one year specialty internship in small animal surgery at Long Island Veterinary Specialists. He made his way to Maryland where he did a second specialty rotation, as well as received residency training alongside board certified surgeons at the Chesapeake Veterinary Surgical Specialists hospital. Dr. Fernand has then joined our team at Banfield to be able to offer to our clients and patients a high level of surgical care. His areas of interest include all aspects of knee repair (ACL and MPL), fracture repair, arthritis treatment, and numerous advanced soft-tissue surgeries. Dr. Fernand is very passionate about animals and strives to give the best solution and treatment to all his patients.



Contact Dr. Fernand

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Fernand please contact him at the Banfield Pet Hospital in Coral Gables, FL at 305-448-2535. Address: 3301 SW 22nd Street Coral Gables, FL 33145. Weekend and evening appointments are conveniently offered.



