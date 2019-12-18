Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2019 -- In this report, the Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.



The global veterinary surgical instruments market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of companion animals worldwide. For instance, according to American Pet Products Association's 2019-2020 National Pet Owners Survey, the total number of companion animals (including only dogs and cats) in the U.S. was 106.1 million. Moreover, increasing pet insurance industry is also expected to propel growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to The North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA), the pet health insurance sector for the U.S. and Canada posted a collective gross written premium of US$ 1.42 billion in 2018, up from US$ 1.15 billion in 2017.



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Increasing livestock population in China and India is expected boost growth of the market in Asia Pacific. For instance, according to Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority of Government of India, 2018, India accounts for around 5.65% of the global egg production and also the largest population of milch animals in the world, with 110 million buffaloes, 133 million goats, and 63 million sheep. Moreover, growing alliances by private and public organizations to encourage the awareness of animal health services is also expected to contribute to growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations arranges the Animal Health Association annual meeting annually to focus on sustainable agriculture and food production, and human and animal disease control.



The sutures and staplers are one the most used veterinary surgical instruments in the global market. This is owing to increasing use of sutures and staplers in various surgeries related to companion animals and livestock. Moreover, increasing demand for orthopedic implants and growing number of veterinary hospitals and veterinary surgeons is also leading to high demand for sutures and staplers, thereby boosting growth of the global veterinary surgical instruments market. For instance, according to American Veterinary Medical Association, the number of veterinary positions in the U.S was 110,531 in 2017, which increased to 113,394 in 2018.



Key Takeaways:



- Increasing adoption of companion animals worldwide is expected to augment growth of the global veterinary surgical instruments market



- Increasing livestock population in China and India is also expected to aid in growth of the market



- Key players operating in the market include Medtronic, Ethicon, JORGEN KRUSSE, Jorgensen Laboratories, Smiths Group, Neogen Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, STERIS Corporation, DRE Veterinary, GerMedUSA, Surgical Holdings, Sklar Surgical Instruments, World Precision Instruments, Surgical Direct, Antibe Therapeutics, and iM3



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Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Veterinary Surgical Instruments in these regions, from 2014 to 2025 (forecast), covering

* North America

* Europe

* China

* Japan

* Southeast Asia

* India



Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

* B. Braun Vet Care

* Medtronic

* Ethicon

* JORGEN KRUSSE

* Jorgensen Laboratories

* Smiths Group

* Neogen Corporation

* Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

* STERIS Corporation

* DRE Veterinary

* GerMedUSA

* Surgical Holdings

* Sklar Surgical Instruments

* World Precision Instruments

* Surgical Direct

* Antibe Therapeutics

* iM3



On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

* Sutures

* Foreceps

* Scissors

* Electrosurgery Instruments

* Cannulas



On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Veterinary Surgical Instruments for each application, including

* Canines

* Felines

* Large Animals



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