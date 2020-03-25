Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- The Veterinary Therapeutics Market is projected to grow at a significant rate on account of rising demand for meat and meat products. Fortune Business Insights in its new report, titled "Veterinary Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Drugs, Vaccines), Animal Type (Companion, Livestock), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), Distribution Channels (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies & Drug Stores) and Geography Forecast till 2025" finds that the growing population across the world is positively impacting the veterinary therapeutics market.



Key Players Operating in The Veterinary Therapeutics Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market.



- Merck Animal Health

- Zoetis Inc.

- Elanco

- Merial

- Bayer Pharmaceuticals

- Bayer

- Boehringer Ingelheim

- CEVA LogisticsVetoquinol S.A.

- IDEXX

- Virbac



Increasing Access to Treatment for Companion Animals to Propel the Market

"The increasing research and development (R&D) activities in the veterinary therapeutics area will create ample opportunities for the market's growth," stated a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. "This has further resulted in the discovery of novel treatment and surgical capabilities for companion animals, which will positively impact the market's growth," he added. Also, the rising population across the world, combined with rising demand for food, will act as a chief growth driver of the global veterinary therapeutics market.



Focus on Expanding Product Portfolio May Offer Promising Growth Opportunities

Some of the leading players operational in the global market for veterinary therapeutics are Zoetis, Intervet Inc., Vetoquinol S.A., Elanco, Merial, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Virbac, and Ceva. In 2017, Zoetis was the leading player in the global market with the presence of strong product portfolio. One of the chief strategies adopted by companies is strengthening their product portfolio by introducing new products. This is projected to generate huge growth opportunities for the global veterinary therapeutics market during the forecast period between 2017 and 2025.



Global Veterinary Therapeutics Market Segmentation

By Product Type

- Drugs

- Vaccines

- Medicated Feed Additives

By Animal Type

- Companion

- Livestock

By Route of Administration

- Oral

- Parenteral

- Topical

By Distribution Channels

- Veterinary Hospitals

- Veterinary Clinics

- Pharmacies & Drug Stores

- Others

By Geography

- North America (USA and Canada)

- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Detailed Table of Content:



1.Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4.Key Insights

4.1 Pipeline Analysis

4.2 Regulatory Scenario for Key Countries

4.3 Pricing Analysis

4.4 Key Industry Developments

4.5 Overview of Animal Diseases by Key Countries

4.6 Snapshot on the Novel & Upcoming Therapies

4.7 Overview of Treatment Plans for Different Animal Diseases

4.8 Overview of Incidence & Prevalence of Animal Diseases

Continued...



