Veterinary Ultrasound Market Is Estimated to Reach at a CAGR 6.8% During the Forecast Period (2023-2030)

Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2023 -- The veterinary ultrasound market is a rapidly growing industry that is expected to see significant growth over the next few years. This growth is due to the increasing demand for advanced diagnostic tools in the veterinary industry, as well as the growing need for better animal care and treatment.



Ultrasound technology has become a valuable tool in the diagnosis and treatment of a variety of animal health conditions. It allows veterinarians to quickly and accurately diagnose problems within the animal's body, and to plan and monitor treatment more effectively. This has led to a rise in demand for veterinary ultrasound machines and related equipment, making the veterinary ultrasound market a lucrative opportunity for businesses and investors.



There are several types of veterinary ultrasound machines available on the market today, each designed for specific animal species or conditions. These include portable and stationary machines, as well as handheld devices for use in the field. Some machines are specifically designed for small animals, while others are intended for use with larger animals such as horses and cattle.



By Type



-Doppler Ultrasound

-2D Ultrasound

-3D/4D Ultrasound



By Product



-Cart-based Ultrasound Scanner

-Handheld (Portable) Ultrasound Scanner



By Animal type



-Large Animals

-Small Animals



By Technology



-Digital Imaging

-Contrast Imaging



By End user



-Veterinary Hospitals

-Veterinary Clinics

-Others



In terms of applications, veterinary ultrasound is widely used in the diagnosis of pregnancy in animals, as well as the detection of abnormalities in organs such as the liver, kidneys, and heart. It is also used in the diagnosis of conditions such as cancer, cysts, and tumors. Additionally, veterinary ultrasound is a valuable tool for monitoring the health and development of fetal animals, as well as for assessing the health of the placenta and umbilical cord.



The veterinary ultrasound market is characterized by a growing number of players, including both established companies and new entrants. This competition is expected to drive innovation and growth, as well as lower prices for veterinary ultrasound machines and related equipment. However, the market is also subject to a number of challenges, including regulatory hurdles, high costs, and limited access to training and support for veterinarians.



Despite these challenges, the future of the veterinary ultrasound market looks bright, with projections indicating that the market will continue to grow over the next several years. As the demand for advanced diagnostic tools in the veterinary industry continues to grow, and as animal care and treatment becomes increasingly important, the market for veterinary ultrasound is likely to grow along with it.



In conclusion, the veterinary ultrasound market represents a significant opportunity for businesses and investors. With an increasing demand for advanced diagnostic tools in the veterinary industry, and a growing need for better animal care and treatment, the market for veterinary ultrasound is expected to grow rapidly over the next several years. Whether you are a company looking to enter the market, or an investor seeking new opportunities, the veterinary ultrasound market is definitely worth exploring.



Geographical Analysis



In 2020, North America accounted for the highest revenue share. The increasing prevalence of various animal diseases and internal injuries, growing pet adoption, increasing per capita animal healthcare expenditure, technological advancement in the diagnostic equipment and acquisitions, collaboration by the market players in the region are some factors due to which the market is expected to boost in the forecast period. For instance, According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, some 6.5 million companion animals enter US animal shelters each year, with 3.2 million of them being cats. Moreover, According to the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI), there were 8.8 million cats in Canada in 2018, up roughly 10% from the previous year. Cats are less likely than dogs to develop cancer. Despite this, a considerable number of cats are affected. Additionally, GE Healthcare (US) acquired BK Medical (US) in September 2021 to expand GE Healthcare's ultrasound business beyond diagnostics and towards surgical and therapeutic procedures. Thus, the North American region is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period from the above statements.



Competitive Landscape



Major key players in the veterinary ultrasound market are Canon Inc., Esaote SpA, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, IMV Imaging, Siemens Healthineers AG, Heska Corporation, Samsung Medison Co., Ltd., KeeboMed, Inc. and Mindray Medical International, Ltd.



