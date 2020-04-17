Veterinary Ultrasound Market Professional and in-Depth Industry Analysis 2019-2030 by Top Key Players – Siemens Healthcare Limited, FUJIFILM Corporation, ESAOTE SPA

The research report on ‘Veterinary Ultrasound market’ is now available with Market Industry Reports with detailed study on crucial factors, such as drivers, hampering factors, strengths, weakness, trends, and opportunities. All of these factors are essential for the business players to plan ideal strategies for the upcoming years and become a leader. In addition, the report also delivers important aspects on the region-wise analysis that again is beneficial for the industry players to strengthen their presence in different parts of the globe.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2020 -- Veterinary Ultrasound Market is estimated to be valued at over US$333 million by with anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2030.
Major Key players:
SOUND, Heska Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Siemens Healthcare Limited, SAMSUNGHEALTHCARE.COM, FUJIFILM Corporation, ESAOTE SPA, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Diagnostic Imaging Systems and DRAMI?SKI S. A., among others.
Ultrasound (in any case called illustrative sonography or ultrasonography) is a characteristic imaging strategy that uses high-repeat sound waves to picture within body structures, for instance, tendons, muscles, joints, veins, and inside organs, with a hope to perceive wellspring of ailment or to bar pathology. It is in like manner used to break down pregnancy.
Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Veterinary Ultrasound Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030." According to the report, the Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market is estimated to be valued at over US$333 million by 2020. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2030.
Veterinary Ultrasound Market Segmentation:
By Type:
o 2D Ultrasound
o 3D/4D Ultrasound
o Doppler Ultrasound
By Technology:
o Digital Imaging
o Contrast Imaging
By Product:
o Hand-held [Portable] Ultrasound Scanner
o Cart-based Ultrasound Scanner
By End User:
o Veterinary Clinics
o Veterinary Hospitals
