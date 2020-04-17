Veterinary Ultrasound Market Professional and in-Depth Industry Analysis 2019-2030 by Top Key Players – Siemens Healthcare Limited, FUJIFILM Corporation, ESAOTE SPA

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2020 -- Veterinary Ultrasound Market is estimated to be valued at over US$333 million by with anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2030.



Major Key players:

SOUND, Heska Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Siemens Healthcare Limited, SAMSUNGHEALTHCARE.COM, FUJIFILM Corporation, ESAOTE SPA, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Diagnostic Imaging Systems and DRAMI?SKI S. A., among others.



Ultrasound (in any case called illustrative sonography or ultrasonography) is a characteristic imaging strategy that uses high-repeat sound waves to picture within body structures, for instance, tendons, muscles, joints, veins, and inside organs, with a hope to perceive wellspring of ailment or to bar pathology. It is in like manner used to break down pregnancy.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Veterinary Ultrasound Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030." According to the report, the Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market is estimated to be valued at over US$333 million by 2020. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2030.



Veterinary Ultrasound Market Segmentation:



By Type:

o 2D Ultrasound

o 3D/4D Ultrasound

o Doppler Ultrasound



By Technology:

o Digital Imaging

o Contrast Imaging



By Product:

o Hand-held [Portable] Ultrasound Scanner

o Cart-based Ultrasound Scanner



By End User:

o Veterinary Clinics

o Veterinary Hospitals



