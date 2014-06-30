Veterinary Ultrasounds Offering a Great Collection of High Quality Veterinary Ultrasound Machines for Pets at Reasonable Prices

Mount prospect, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Over the years, Veterinary Ultrasounds has stamped its authority as far as supplying quality vet equipment and accessories at rock bottom prices is concerned. The eminent online vet equipment supplier caters to the comprehensive vet equipment needs of the vets that enable them to cure the pets and other animals with great precision. The products are superior, reliable, durable and last but not the least, highly affordable. The company lays a great emphasis on customer satisfaction and leaves no stone unturned to serve its clients to a nicety. The company website showcases the best collection of anesthetic monitors, microscope, digital dental radiograph machine, ultrasound machines along with a huge collection of portable ultrasound machines.



A high-ranking official at Veterinary Ultrasounds in a recent interview had this to say, “We stand proud as the undisputed leader in our segment. Therefore, we are constantly reinventing our product range to meet the ever-dynamic needs of our clients. We are highly conscious about the quality of our products. Therefore, we acquire products from illustrious and reputable manufacturers in the industry. They include companies like Biolight, Choice med, Emperor, Carewell, Edan, Youbetter, GPC Medical, Read Eagle, Sinorgmed, Welld, Biocare, Kaixin and SonoScape”.



Moreover, the company also caters to the needs of the budget conscious clients by providing pre used machines and equipment at unbelievably low prices. The pre used machines and equipment come with company certification and comply with the highest norms and standards of the industry. The machines find a place on the company website only after undergoing rigorous quality checks.



Elaborating the features of ultrasound machines, the official further added, “In our endeavor to offer feasible and cost effective solutions to vets, we are offering a comprehensive range of superior ultrasounds equipment for bovine and equine pregnancy detection. The vet can avail state of art Sonoscape A6V ultrasound machine from us at discounted prices. It is highly sought after and recommended ultrasound equipment for large animals such as cattle and mares. The main unit of the bovine ultrasound machine that we offer produces the best image quality due to its sophisticated main board equipped with thirty-two channels. No scanner available can match its quality of images and functionality. Moreover, it has 128 elements while others come with just 96 elements”.



In addition to this, Sonoscape A6V ultrasound machine possess a 70mm lens, which is the largest among other bovine ultrasound machines. It is perfect to see the largest follicles in the body of animals. To top it all, it has a 10-foot long cord whereas most rectal probes have standard cord of 7-feet long. This enhances the reach of the machine substantially. The frequency can also be adjusted according to the needs during scanning; it adjusts from 4.5 up to 12MHz. All these attributes make Veterinary Ultrasounds an ideal destination to buy veterinary ultrasound machine for pet at lowest possible prices.



Veterinary Ultrasounds is a reputed, credible and much sought after supplier of superior ultrasound machines and veterinary equipment at lowest possible prices. The online store offers the high quality ultrasound machines and vet equipment straight from some of the top manufactures of the market at highly affordable prices. The online store offers a range of vet equipment that include all kinds of veterinary ultrasound machines, orthopedic systems, surgical sutures, patient monitors, anesthesia machines, infusion pumps and many more at competitive prices.