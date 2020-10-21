Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- Veterinary Vaccines Global Market Report 2020-2030



The Veterinary Vaccines Market Research Report begins with an overview of the Market and offers throughout development. It presents a comprehensive analysis of all the regional and major player segments that give closer insights upon present market conditions and future market opportunities along with drivers, trending segments, consumer behavior, pricing factors, and market performance and estimation. The forecast market information, SWOT analysis, Veterinary Vaccines market scenario, and feasibility study are the vital aspects analyzed in this report.



The global veterinary vaccines market was valued at about $7.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $9.24 billion at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2022.



Top Key Players in the Global Veterinary Vaccines Market: are Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck Animal Health, Zoetis Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, and Bayer AG (Bayer Animal Health).



The increase in the number of animals suffering from range of diseases is increasing the demand for vaccines to prevent and treat such diseases, thus driving the veterinary vaccines market. For instance, according to an article on Vetrecords published in BMJ journal in 2017, the prevalence and incidence of bovine tuberculosis in the UK increased from 5.7% in 2016 to 6% in 2017. Bovine tuberculosis is a chronic disease that usually affects animals such as cattle, but it can affect all mammals causing a general state of illness, coughing and eventually lead to death. However, the disease can be treated with specific antibiotics that kills the TB bacteria. This rising prevalence of diseases in animals is expected to drive the veterinary vaccines market during the forecast period.



Industry News:



In August 2018, PHARMAQ, a Norwegian firm, announced a long-term strategic collaboration with Vinh Hoan to improve their Research and Development activities. Vinh Hoan is leading producer and exporter of pangasius fish with headquarters in Vietnam. The collaboration involves large scale vaccination of pangasius and PHARMAQ will provide Vinh Hoan with fish health services, diagnostic testing, and the introduction of new technologies and R&D activities. Similarly, In June 2018, MSD Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co with headquarters in the US, made a strategic partnership with Vinovo. This partnership will help MSD Animal Health to combine its unique broad vaccine product line and Vinovos vaccine delivery system to vaccination process, thus improving bird welfare, and reducing vaccine reactions. In June 2018, Wageningen bio veterinary research made a strategic alliance Ceva with headquarters in Switzerland, to improve their Research on the global threat of emerging and reemerging diseases for animals.



Regions are covered By Veterinary Vaccines Market Report 2020



North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)



