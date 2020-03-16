Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- The launch of the vaccine named, Vanguard CIV H3N2/H3N8 Vaccine, was announced in December 2017 by Zoetis. This was the most recent vaccine in the list of the company's canine influenza vaccine portfolio. Such initiatives taken by companies towards the launch of vaccines to protect animals from various diseases is promoting the growth of the global "veterinary vaccines market 2020", predicts Fortune Business Insights in their new report. Fortune Business Insights foresees the global market for veterinary vaccines to rise because of the increasing number of pet adopters worldwide. In a report, titled "Veterinary Vaccines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Inactivated, Live Attenuated, Recombinant, Others), By Animal (Companion, Livestock), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), By Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026" it offers an overview of the market, highlighting the key growth drivers and potential restraints. It also provides recommendations to help market players gain competitive edge.



The report provides market analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.



Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:



NEOGEN CORPORATION

Eli Lilly and Company

Elanco

Merial

ImmuCell Corporation

Ceva

Intervet Inc. (Merck Animal Health)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Virbac

Zoetis



Increasing Awareness About Diseases Contracted from Animals by Humans to Fuel Demand for Veterinary Vaccines



The rise in awareness about importance of veterinary healthcare is a major factor boosting the global veterinary vaccines market. The increase in the number of pet owners worldwide is also anticipated to help the market gain traction. Increasing investments in research and development by manufacturers for development of novel veterinary vaccines are also anticipated to promote the global veterinary vaccines market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the prevalence of diseases that can pass on to humans from animals such as trichinella spiralis, rabies, and others may also help in the veterinary vaccines market growth.



