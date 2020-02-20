Veterinary X-Ray Market Surprising Growth: IDEXX, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Onex Corporation, Sedecal, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Sound Technologies

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- Veterinary X-ray Market Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. Veterinary X-ray Market report presents a complete assessment of covering future trends, Latest Trend, current growth factors, facts, and industry-validated market data forecast till 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, business scenario, size and share of Major Competitors such as an Avante Health Solutions company, Comes Electro s.n.c. , Sedecal , Control-X Medical Inc , Examion GmbH, Cuattro Medical. and Heska Corporation. and others



Global Veterinary X-Ray Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 632.05 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1048.40 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 6.53% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Veterinary x-ray illuminators market is driven by increased number of healthcare infrastructure for animals.



Market Drivers and Restraints:





- Rising in animal adoption



- Veterinary X-Ray illuminators market is driven by Increased number of healthcare infrastructure for animals.



- High cost of the X-Ray instruments



- Lack of trained professionals that can utilize completely these instruments is also acting as a major market restraint





Few of the major market competitors currently working in the veterinary X-ray market are IDEXX, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Onex Corporation, Sedecal, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Sound Technologies, Canon Inc, Examion, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc., DRE Veterinary, and others



Segmentation:





- By Type (Digital X-ray, Analog X-ray),



- By Mobility (Stationary, Portable),



- By Technology (Computed Radiography, Digital Radiography, Film Screen Radiography), Animal Type (Small Companion Animals, Large Animals),



- By Application (Orthopedics & Trauma, Dental Applications, Oncology, Other Applications),



- By End-User (Veterinary Hospitals & Academic Institutes, Veterinary Clinics)



- Based on the geography (North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle east and Africa, Europe)





Competitive Landscape:



The global veterinary X-ray market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of veterinary X-ray market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



Potential Held by the Report:





- Recent industry trends and developments



- Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the trocars market



- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the "Veterinary X-ray Market" and its commercial landscape



- To understand the future outlook and prospects for market analysis and forecast 2018-2025.



- Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market





