Veto Pro Pac Names 2013 Wholesalers of the Year Awards

Norwalk, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Veto Pro Pac® (http://www.vetopropac.com), the leading manufacturer of professional grade, soft-sided tool storage products, announced Sigler, Berland’s House of Tools, and Tech Tool Supply as the company’s 2013 Wholesalers of the Year Award winners. The Wholesalers of the Year Award winners were chosen based on several criteria including sales volume, sales growth and relative market size.



Tolleson, Arizona ba sed Sigler with locations in Arizona, Idaho, California, New Mexico, Nevada and Texas, was named HVAC Wholesaler of the Year. Gregory Cooper, Corporate Parts Manager, commented, "Veto Pro Pac is the most successful TOOL line I’ve ever been involved with. It is the PERFECT marriage – a High End Wholesale distribution company selling a HIGH end Tool Bag."



Tech Tool Supply, a Plymouth, Michigan based wholesaler and distributor of Low Voltage tools and equipment specializing in Electrical, Cable TV, Satellite, CCTV, Home Theater, Phone, Data, Fire, and Security was named Online Wholesaler of the Year. Deepak Batra, Tech Tool Supply’s CEO, attributed their success to "a true collaboration between Veto Pro Pac’s ability to continually produce high quality products and Tech Tool Supply’s ability to leverage its streamlined distribution - it is a winning value proposition for consumers!"



Berland’s House of Tools, which operates 3 tool superstores in Illinois focused on the building, construction and woodworking trades, was named Residential Construction Wholesaler of the Year. Sue Hoppe, Berland’s Chief Operating Officer, said, "Veto Pro Pac has been a terrific seller for our company. Veto is the premium brand; everything else is lower quality. We have good, better and Veto! Veto is top notch, and we look forward to many more successful years as a provider for the Chicago land market."



"We have a tremendous network of wholesalers and The Veto Pro Pac Wholesalers of the Year Award winners deserve recognition for leveraging their business platforms, working closely with us to launch new products, including our new Tech Pac backpack bag, our most successful product launch in our history, and executing our marketing programs to generate exceptional results in 2013. They also delivered on our brand promise to help a growing number of tradesmen and technicians stay organized and work more efficiently. These awards are one way for us to express our appreciation for their contribution to our success", said Roger Brouard, Veto Pro Pac’s Founder.



2013 Veto Pro Pac Wholesaler of the Year Award Recipients



- 2013 HVAC Wholesaler of the Year: Sigler



- 2013 Residential Construction Wholesaler of the Year: Berland’s House of Tools



- 2013 Online Wholesaler of the Year Award: Tech Tool Supply



To learn more about Veto Pro Pac visit http://www.vetopropac.com



About Veto Pro Pac

Veto Pro Pac Tool Bags are professional grade, industrial strength storage systems designed to keep tools where they belong, within easy reach, and protected from work site hazards. Each bag is designed specifically for the professional tradesman it serves, with unique features that ensure the tool you need is always with you and easy to find. Roger Brouard, founder of Veto Pro Pac and a 30 year tradesman, spent years conducting research in the field on what professional tradesmen look for in a tool bag. The end result is a line of bags that includes vertically tiered pockets attached to a patented center panel design to keep the bags vertical, allowing for immediate visual inventory and access to all hand tools. All Veto Pro Pac tool bags are designed as durable, ergonomic platforms to protect and transport tools to and from the jobsite and everywhere in between.



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