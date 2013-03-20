VF Corp in Apparel (World) - New Study Released

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "VF Corp in Apparel (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- VF Corp, best known for the Wrangler and Lee jeans brands, has made clear its intention to focus on its outdoor and action sports division. The acquisition of Timberland in 2011 marks a major move in this direction, joining The North Face in VF's extensive portfolio that targets the lucrative sportswear market. VF has also made clear its intention to boost its presence in emerging markets. The company has made great strides in Latin America, and is now targeting growth in China and India.
Euromonitor International's VF Corp in Apparel (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Apparel industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Clothing, Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
