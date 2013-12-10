VF Corp in Personal Accessories (World) - New Market Research Report

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- Over the years, VF Corp has gradually accumulated a number of brands focused on the youth and outdoor enthusiasts. The company's most recent acquisition was Timberland in 2011, which along with its other brands The North Face, Jansport and Kipling has given it a strong following among middle-income consumers. China is a key market for the future of the company as it looks to reduce its reliance on the US.
Euromonitor International's VF Corp in Personal Accessories (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Personal Accessories industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Bags and Luggage, Jewellery, Watches, Writing Instruments.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Personal Accessories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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