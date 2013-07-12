VH Nutrition Launches New Testosterone Booster Called TestRush

San Luis Obispo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- The research team at VH Nutrition, a top-notch nutritional supplement company that is well-known for its high quality EstroBlox and Curb products, has just announced that it has added a new product to its inventory. Called TestRush, it is a proprietary formula that contains a unique blend of powerful herbs and other natural compounds that work to boost libido, increase lean mass, decrease body fat, increase stamina, and improve mood and energy production. These are all hallmarks of elevated natural testosterone in men.



For the past six months, the research and development team at VH Nutrition has been working hard to develop a safe and effective natural testosterone booster that can deliver tangible results without unwanted side effects. Each ingredient in TestRush works in synergy with each other to naturally raise testosterone levels in men.



According to a spokesperson from the VH Nutrition company, in preliminary tests, subjects who were given two servings of TestRush a day saw “significant increases in libido and energy within 10 days.” In addition, those who used TestRush in conjunction with a nutrition and exercise program saw decreases in abdominal fat and gains in lean muscle in just four weeks.



As an article on the new product notes, natural testosterone drives in men peak in their late teens and early twenties, and then begin to steadily decline. While decreases in testosterone can lead to a loss of strength, sex drive, energy and stamina, having a healthy amount of testosterone can cause an increased resistance to mental stress, improved immunity, increased protein synthesis and an improved mood.



“If you find that any of these factors apply to you in your daily life then choosing a natural testosterone boosting product like TestRush may be key to regaining the youth and vitality you may be lacking,” the article noted.



To answer any questions that people may have about the newly-launched TestRush product, VH Nutrition has compiled a helpful Customer Q&A section; this answers many of the common inquiries customers may have about the supplement. For example, no side effects for TestRush have been reported; it is a 100 percent natural product, and it has none of the side effects of many traditional testosterone-boosting drugs. Most people who use TestRush begin to notice harder muscles and more energy, libido and stamina within just one week of taking the supplement.



Anybody who would like to learn more about TestRush may visit the VH Nutrition website at any time; in addition to reading in-depth information about the product, people may also browse through a selection of educational articles on a variety of topics, including mens health, training and dieting, and supplements.



About VH Nutrition

VH Nutrition is a cutting edge nutritional supplement company dedicated to creating 100 percent natural products to meet the needs of growing consumer demand for alternatives to prescription medications. The company was founded in 2010 and has been growing rapidly with an ever expanding product line. For more information, please visit http://www.vhnutrition.com/