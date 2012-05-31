VH Nutrition Trademarks Revolutionary Natural Appetite Stimulant, the Breakthrough Product Eatmor

San Luis Obispo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2012 -- In the crowded supplement market, it seems as though there’s something for everyone. Energy boosters, amino acids, muscle builders – the list goes on. While many of these often have varying degrees of efficacy, it’s safe to say that, for the most part, the needs of most consumers are catered for by the wide range of supplements on shelves today.



However, there has long remained a significant group of people with a problem natural supplementation has so far been unable to address; that of appetite. For many, all the supplements in the world can’t help with the development of muscle or exercise endurance, simply because they are unable to eat enough to support their health and fitness goals.



Thankfully, however, the innovative team behind supplement company VH Nutrition may just have the answer. Announcing recently that their much-hyped appetite stimulant, Eatmor, has been successfully trademarked, the company has given millions hope that the answer to their waning appetite is finally here.



Many people have been clamouring for an effective appetite stimulant for years, unable to unlock the full benefits of exercise and healthy eating simply for the fact that they have little or no desire to eat. While store shelves are full of protein powders, mass gainers and energy bars, for those with no appetite these products remain completely useless. Many products have purported to solve the problem, yet the results have been lacklustre at best. Thankfully, this all looks to be a thing of the past.



The Eatmor proprietary blend, a delicate combination of eight wholly natural ingredients, is achieving amazing results; the majority of users currently report significant hunger within an hour of consuming the supplement. With other products sometimes taking over a week to activate, if achieving results at all, Eatmor is revolutionary. For those who typically struggle to eat a whole meal, the fact that Eatmor allows them to activate their appetite at a moment’s notice equates to a whole world of opportunity, particularly in regards to improving their social life, increasing energy levels and building muscle.



Information on the ground-breaking product has recently updated on the re-launched VH Nutrition website, completely re-designed from the ground up to support their exciting developments in the world of natural supplementation. With detailed information on their full product catalogue, it’s easy to see how VHNutrition.com has become a favorite destination for supplement users everywhere, particularly since the launch of Eatmor.



So while the national conversation obsesses over obesity and the health implications of overeating, it’s refreshing to know that one company has spared a thought for that large group of people who suffer from the opposite; a complete lack of appetite. With the all-natural, effective formula of Eatmor available for purchase today, many are looking forward to a new, healthier tomorrow, all thanks to the team at VH Nutrition.



About VH Nutrition

