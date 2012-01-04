Via IP Lookup, Email Checker IP-Address.org Lets Users Verify Email Addresses and IP Addresses

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2012 -- These days, most people have multiple email addresses. One may be used for work purposes, one may be their personal email address to only be used by friends and family, and one may be an email address set up specifically for paying bills and receiving e-newsletters and coupons.



And because email addresses are free to set up from a variety of well-known providers, it is common for people to abandon old email addresses that have begun to receive too much spam and simply open a new account.



This can pose a problem to businesses that send mass emails to customers with special sales or their latest product offerings because most e-marketing campaign managers place strict limitations on the amount of email bounces a given mailing can receive. If the limit is reached, the company can be banned from sending future campaigns and therefore lose potential sales.



IP-Address.org, a free IP address lookup, IP tracking, email checker and email tracker website, allows businesses and individuals to quickly test, validate, check and verify email addresses with its unique email checker tool. The free email lookup tool can help companies clean lists from “dead” email addresses and prevent undeliverable messages and bounces. It can also protect individuals from spam or fraudulent email activity.



There have been numerous stories in the news of people who have been taken advantage of by email scammers falsely representing themselves as financial institutions or even charitable associations.



The free email checker from IP-Address.org can help eliminate these risks.



According to IP-Address.org, “Many spoof emails will pretend they are large organizations or even members of a government entity. The email may request that you reply by sending personal or sensitive information and may ask for money. Checking these email addresses through a combination of our email lookup and email tracking tool can help protect your security and prevent many citizens and consumers from falling victim to scams.”



In addition to the site’s email checker and email tracker, it also offers free Whois lookup, IP tracker and IP checker tools that provide geographical information regarding a computer user, including city, state and even possibly their zip code. It can also determine a user’s Internet Service Provider and organization.



For more information or to use the site’s highly advanced tools, visit http://www.IP-Address.org



About IP-Address.org

IP-Address.org provides businesses and individuals with the most powerful free tools to check, track, search and trace IP addresses and email addresses. The site aims to offer the most useful email lookup and IP lookup tools on the web to help protect and inform people from around the globe.