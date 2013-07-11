Via Keys Celebrates Updated Website with Facebook Drawing to Win a New Kindle Fire HD 7"

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Via Keys, is a growing UK electronics company that specializes in providing great deals on wide variety of popular consumer electronics such as tablets, mobile phones and other highly desired gadgets, as well as the accessories for these items. The company has recently updated its secure website and is celebrating its success with a Facebook drawing to win a new Kindle Fire HD 7”. Customers just need to like, share, and invite their friends on Facebook for a chance to win this popular and versatile eReader from Amazon that allows users to do so much more than just read books.



Via Keys ships tens of thousands of electronics each month, and has recently expanded their operations to include new offices and fulfillment centers. The company offers full customer support to ensure that their customers are more than satisfied, even after the sale. Worldwide shipping, free UK shipping, returns and a 30 day money back guarantee help to ensure that customers can get the hot electronic products that they want, risk free.



The company stocks the most popular iPhone and Android phones, iPods, iPads, tablets and more. Choose from such famous maker names as Apple, Samsung, Galaxy, HTC, Kindle, Amazon, Nokia, Blackberry, Sony, LG, Nexus, Motorola, Nintendo, Asus, Dell and many more.



In addition to offering great deals on the world’s most popular electronics, the company also offers great deals on much wanted accessories, such as carrying cases, protectors, chargers, adaptors, Bluetooth, ear buds and headphones, speakers, and even spare parts. Whether a customer is seeking an easy solution to help them further personalize or protect their new electronics item, or if they just need a replacement part, the company stocks a vast array of these helpful items to assist customers in getting the most out of their purchase.



The company also offers customers additional assistance through helpful consumer electronics articles that they post on their company blog. If a customer is having a tough time choosing between an electronics item, they can find out more information about the top electronics by reading the company’s informative blog posts.



If a customer is looking for a great deal on a popular electronics item or its compatible accessory, they can visit the company’s website at http://viakeys.com



About Via Keys

Via Keys is a rapidly expanding UK based retail electronics firm that is setting the standard for the industry by offering exceptional customer service, a great price point and top quality electronics products that are in high demand.



Contact Information:

Via Keys

Unit 30 Park Royal Metro Centre

Britannia Way

London NW10 7PA, United Kingdom

Telephone: 020 8965 9908

Fax: 020 8963 0911

Email: contact@viakeys.com