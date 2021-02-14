Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2021 -- Viasion is a Chinese contract manufacturer that deals in small and medium-scale PCB fabrication and Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS). They assemble PCBs with both lead-free and leaded processes. Viasion's design, production, and procurement resources enable customers to lower their cost of operation. Moreover, their solid PCB production capability helps in reducing cost and product development time. At Viasion, they offer their services to startups, medium-sized companies, and large corporations of various sectors such as military markets, industrial, testing, medical, consumer, automotive, multimedia, communication, among others, which are all from different countries.



In response to a query, Viasion's spokesperson commented, "Viasion was founded in 2007, and has two production facilities which are up to 40,000 Square foot in Shenzhen, China. Our PCB facility manufactures metal core PCBs, rigid PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, microwave & RF PCBs, blind/buried via PCB, and more. They are produced in various surfaces such as immersion gold, immersion silver, immersion tin, lead-free HAL, OSP, hard gold plating, carbon ink, and blue mask. Moreover, our EMS facility manufactures SMT assembly, including BGA assembly, turnkey box build, plated thru-hole assembly, product development, testing, supply chain management, project management, and new product introduction".



Metal core PCBs are boards that utilize a base metal material to serve the heat spreader portion of the circuit board. The base metal is an essential feature, as it can drive heat away from significant parts of the board and to more minor crucial areas like the metallic core or metal heatsink backing. At Viasion, they have executed numerous metal core PCB projects via aluminum and copper base PCBs that possess top heat dissipation technology. Metal cores thickness in PCB base plates ranges typically from 30 mil to 125 mil, though thicker and thinner plates are also provided. The thickness of metal core PCB copper foil ranges from 1 to 10 oz. For heat dissipation purposes, metal PCB employs the base metal material located in the circuit board's inner part. They can quickly transfer heat from 8 to 9 than the FR4. More so, conductive cooling is the best choice for metal core PCBs. Hence, startups and companies searching for a metal core PCB manufacturer company can get in touch with Viasion.



The spokesperson further added, "We are a top Chinese PCB manufacturer with well-trained staff, most sophisticated technologies, and professional appliances. We also employ a quality management system ISO 9001:2000, which guarantees that we offer a top-global level of turnkey PCB manufacturing services".



Also, Viasion's PCB fabrication services are inexpensive as their engineers significantly consider cost control and reliability. As a top producer of PCB in China, Viasion deals in metal core PCB and aluminum PCB, single-sided PCB, and double-sided PCB. More so, Viasion ensures to adhere to international PCB manufacturing requirements to serve their esteemed clients at affordable prices. Their professionals ensure to offer satisfactory services to clients who require a particular specification for custom PCB manufacturing. Companies in need of the benefits a quality but, also cheap PCB manufacturer company can contact Viasion.



Viasion is a leading PCB manufacturing company located in China. They offer various PCB designs through the use of state-of-the-art technologies and professional appliances. Thus, companies in search of a Chinese PCB manufacturer company can contact Viasion.



