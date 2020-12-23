Viasion: A Trusted PCB Manufacturing Service Provider in China

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- Electrical appliances will find it impossible to work and function, without the presence of a Printed Circuit Board (PCB), which mechanically supports, and electrically connects electrical or electronic components by the use of conductive pathways. It is essential however that electrical companies who need this component get this item from firms and companies who make quality products as this, which would help their electrical products come to life, and stand the test of time. Viasion, a full-service contract electronic manufacturer in China, is a trusted PCB manufacturer in the country.



Responding to a query, Viasion's spokesperson commented, "For more than 12 years, we have been at the forefront of PCB manufacturing, with the production of conventional rigid PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, microwave & RF PCBs, metal core PCBs, blind/buried via PCB and many more. Our clients, from all over the world, have been able to trust us more than anyone could imagine, because quality products that would not set their tasks and processes aback is what we produce, which by every means, makes them keep coming back. Quality to us not only means the quality of the products but also means the quality of the service, such as on-time delivery and quick response. For a reliable PCB manufacturing company, think Viasion!"



Electrical companies in search of a reliable PCB Manufacturer in China can be rest assured of the quality backed products that Viasion offers. They are renowned for the production of low volume PCB assembly services in both leaded and RoHS processes, which includes EMS PCB assembly, Plated Thru-Hole assembly, SMT assembly including BGA assembly, and cable assembly. By using traditional methods, Viasion staff carry out manual assembly of conventional technology PCBs in prototype, small volumes, and with the support of modern technology and equipment, Viasion can supply medium and large volumes assembly without any hassle. People in need of a quality backed PCB have Viasion at their beck and call.



The spokesperson further added, "At Viasion, it is our belief that customer encompasses more than just the products we provide. A total customer satisfaction is our main goal and it is the core of Viasion's operation. Procurement, sales, accounting, engineering, manufacturing, inventory, and quality have the same common goal of ensuring directly or indirectly our value of total customer satisfaction, and we make sure to not compromise on this value. As a result of this, we have been able to get referrals from clients whom we have previously worked with, and we continue to improve on the standard of our products and service, which helps to distinguish us in the highly competitive marketplace."



Viasion's client base includes startups, mid-sized companies, and big corporations and organizations worldwide, serving the consumer, multimedia, communication, computer, industrial, testing, automotive, medical and military markets. With their China PCB Manufacturing and Assembly firm, they are able to meet the unique needs of this client base, in the most professional manner.



About Viasion

