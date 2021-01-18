Viasion Is Offering Exceptional PCB Prototype Services in China

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2021 -- Viasion offers a wide variety of electronic manufacturing services and small to medium volume PCB fabrication. Their PCBs are used in several areas, including computers, communications, automotive, medical, storage, military and many more. The company aims to be a trustful partner of its clients through excellent customer services and products. They use the latest technology to ensure only top quality products reach their clients.



Speaking about the advantages of contract electronic manufacturing, the company spokesperson said, "Clients should carry out thorough research when hiring a contract electronics manufacturer. Here are some advantages of contract electronic manufacturing. Electronic manufacturers provide services at nominal charges. They give clients enough time to focus on important tasks and responsibilities. Through the assistance of professional electronic manufacturers, clients can easily get electronics with the latest technology."



Wondering where to find PCB fabrication services in China? Viasion offers a wide range of solutions, including turnkey box build, new product introduction, product development, and many more. They have a customer service team that quickly responds to clients' complaints, requirements, and questions. The team has good training of PCB knowledge and is always ready to serve clients at any time. Over the years, the company has supplied various PCBs, including aluminium-based PCB, copper-based PCB, Rogers or Arlon material PCB, and many more.



Offering tips for finding the right PCB assembly services, the company spokesperson said, "It is an excellent decision to outsource electronics output to an EMS provider. This enables one to concentrate on other essential tasks. When looking for an EMS partner, clients should look for individuals that meet their needs and requirements. Here are some tips for finding the right PCB assembly service. Clients should look for manufacturing companies that aim to meet their quality management requirements. They need to look for a PCB manufacturer who can produce their required printed circuit board in an effective, reliable, and economical manner."



Get PCB prototype services from Viasion. The company offers an extensive range of low volume PCB assembly services in both RoHS and leaded processes. The services include cable assembly, EMS PCB assembly, plated thru-hole assembly, and SMT assembly, including BGA assembly. The company has modern equipment that enables it to supply medium and large volumes assembly and work several surface-mount packages. They provide timely delivery services to ensure clients receive their orders on-time.



About Viasion

Viasion is a turnkey PCB assembly provider located in China. They supply good quality products at competitive pricing. Be it a few PCBs or thousands of PCBs; clients can get the best possible value PCB solutions from the company. The company understands that quality comes first. That's why the company has a team of dedicated and experienced professionals who ensure products are inspected according to IPC standards and one's requirements.



Contact Details



Company Name: Viasion Technology Co. Ltd

3rd floor, Tai He Rong Industry Part,

Shiyan Area, Bao'an District, Shenzhen City,

Guangdong, China

Telephone: 0086-755-26735910

Fax: 0086-755-26735920

Email: sales@viasion.com

Website: http://www.viasionpcb.com/