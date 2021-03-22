Viasion Offers Affordable Contract Electronic Assembly to Various Companies

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2021 -- With over 12 years in the industry, Viasion specializes in PCB fabrication and assembly. The company offers low to medium-volume PCBs & electronics manufacturing services that are reliable, cost-effective, and timely delivered. Their design, procurement, and manufacturing resources help in lowering their cost of operation. Moreover, Viasion offers services such as new product introduction, material procurement, electronic design, PCB Layout, prototyping, SMT, hole assembly, final box building, project management, and sustaining services.



Responding to a query, Viasion's spokesperson commented, "Our facility is situated at Shenzhen. We employ improved electronics supply chain techniques. Through our adept and committed workers, we also provide quality products at cost-effective prices. If you are searching for small or large quantities of printed circuit boards (PCBs), you can rest assured to get PCB services from us that are highly satisfactory".



Viasion's PCB fabrication services include flexible PCB, metal core PCBs, rigid PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, microwave & RF PCBs, blind & buried via PCB, HDI PCB, and more. They are experienced and professionals in the services they provide. More so, they offer quality products at very affordable prices. As one of the best EMS Electronic Manufacturing services provider, Viasion has also offered its services to about 500 clients in different parts of the globe, which include startups, medium-sized companies, and large corporations.



The spokesperson further added, "We deal in the production of PCB boards, turnkey PCB manufacturing, as well as PCB contract manufacturing services. We are a top manufacturer of affordable PCBs in various designs in China. Also, we ensure to comply with the required global PCB manufacturing standards so as to offer quality and trusted PCB manufacturing services to our esteemed clients. At Viasion, we also supply aluminum PCBs, single-sided PCBs, double-sided PCBs, and metal core PCBs. You can trust us to deliver proficiently services you may require".



More so, Viasion offers full-range electronic manufacturing services (EMS) to clients, and their PCB assembly takes about 5 days. As technology advances, printed circuit boards (PCBs) are being used in numerous second instruments, and each application has its own assembled circuit boards. In addition, at Viasion, their electronics manufacturing services starts from electronic design and results to final box building. Thus, companies in search of cheap contract electronic assembly can contact Viasion for their services.



Viasion was founded in 2007. The company has two manufacturing plants in Shenzhen, China, from which they supply an extensive range of PCB fabrication and electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Viasion is also a top Chinese PCB manufacturer that utilizes professional appliances, cutting-edge technologies and has in its employ adept staff members. Thus, businesses on the lookout for one of the best turnkey PCB assembly can get in touch with Viasion.



