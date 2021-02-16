Viasion Offers Custom PCB Manufacturing Services in China

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2021 -- Viasion was founded in 2007, and they are a leading producer of electronics in China. They have two manufacturing locations in Shenzhen, China, with 40,000 square foot facility. Their products include conventional rigid PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, microwave & RF PCBs, etc. It comes in various surfaces such as lead free HAL, immersion gold, immersion silver, immersion tin, carbon ink and blue mask. Viasion's EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services) facility can produce plated thru-hole assembly, SMT assembly, turnkey box build, supply chain management, project management, and development of new products. Their client base also includes startups, medium-sized organizations, and large corporations across the globe.



In response to a query about their services, the spokesperson of Viasion commented, "We serve clients in different markets such as multimedia, communication, computer, industrial testing, and automotive, medical and military markets. We also ensure that our customers are always satisfied with the quality of our products and services as this is our goal at Viasion. We are known for our professionalism, and this reflects in the way we treat our customers, as we take our time to understand their needs, providing them with qualified products at affordable prices."



Viasion is a contract electronic manufacturing firm that fully recognizes that quality is the foundation of a firm. Their factories have gained ISO 9001, and UL certifications (E358677) and they are always investing in more equipment to improve the quality of their services. The company has various departments, including procurement, sales, accounting, engineering, manufacturing, inventory and quality control. Thus, these departments have the same focus on ensuring complete customer satisfaction.



The spokesperson of Viasion further commented, "Our PCBs are used in almost every second instrument used around the globe. Our new product introduction methods include prototyping, pilot, and short-run manufacturing solutions and volumes. To get started, we assign a program manager to support the customers' team while navigating the customer's product through all the stages of the NPI process. We also have expert engineers that can help customers evaluate their designs quickly and effectively, calculate the cost of their design; provide a professional viewpoint to puzzles and design the products according to their target price and market."



More so, Viasion manufactures metal core PCBs that use a base metal material to spread heat in the circuit board. This base metal in the metal core PCBs is used as an alternative to FR4 or CEM3 boards. They can dissipate heat away from critical board components and less critical areas such as metallic core and metal heat sink backing. These PCBs are durable with a long lifespan, and they are used for various purposes. They are also produced and supplied according to customers' needs and specifications. Customers looking to find custom PCB manufacturing services can contact Viasion via their website.



About Viasion

Viasion is a provider of electronic manufacturing service in China. Their electronics design and manufacturing services include:



New product introduction.

Functional testing.

Conformal coating.

Labeling and packaging.

Customized logistics per customer, among others.



Their turnaround time for the assembly of PCB is 5 days while the assembly of turnkey PCB is between 10 and 15 days.



