Viasion Provides High-Quality Electronic Manufacturing Services in China

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Viasion is a full-service electronic manufacturing service contract producer in china. The company was established in 2007 by Ross Feng, and they provide small to medium volume PCB fabrication. They have two manufacturing locations in Shenzhen, China, with 40,000 square foot facility that produces conventional rigid PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, microwave & RF PCBs, and more. These PCBs come in various surfaces such as lead-free HAL, immersion gold, immersion silver, immersion tin, carbon ink, and blue mask. Viasion's primary source of business and revenue are from startups, medium-sized organizations, and large corporations across different markets such as multimedia, communication, computer, industrial testing, and automotive, medical, and military markets.



In response to a query about their services, the spokesperson of Viasion commented, "We are a customer-driven company, and as such, we provide premium services to our customers. This has led to a high retention rate of our customers, as 98% of them are satisfied with the quality of our products and services".



Viasion is a leading company in PCB fabrication and assembly, dedicated to meeting the needs of customers. Their products and services include plated thru-hole assembly, SMT assembly, turnkey box build, supply chain management, project management, and development of new products, among others. With over 12 years in business, they have the experience and professionalism required to deliver first-rate works. Thus, this has endeared them to their customers. Also, they take time to listen to customers, understand their needs, and provide them with products and services at competitive prices. Companies and organizations looking for top contract electronic manufacturer can contact them via their website.



The spokesperson of Viasion further commented, "We can provide our customers with effective, complete project management. Our project managers are consistent at delivering works promptly, within the planned budget to meet customers' needs. We also have experienced engineers that provide manufacturing and engineering consulting to help customers design and implement their ideas. They have the much-needed skills to help customers evaluate their designs quickly and effectively, calculate the cost of their design; provide a professional viewpoint to puzzles, and design the products according to their target price and market".



More so, Viasion is one of the best electronic manufacturing service providers that help customers save money, and time, giving them confidence about the quality services they offer. Through the use of modern equipment, they have been able to supply medium and large volumes assembly, and they can work on different surface-mount packages that include BGA, Chip scale packages, and passives down to 0201. Their goal is to become partners with their customers and suppliers who are only interested in profits alone.



About Viasion

Viasion is an electronic manufacturing company that provides low-volume PCB assembly services in both leaded and RoHS processes. This includes EMS PCB assembly, plated thru-hole assembly, and SMT assembly. They have a well-trained staff that can carry out manual assembly of conventional technology PCBs in prototypes and small volumes. Anyone looking for top electronics assembly services provider can reach out to Viasion for their quality works.



