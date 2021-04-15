Viasion Provides Single-Sided PCBs, Double-Sided PCBs, Metal Core PCBs, and Aluminum PCBs

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- Viasion is a Chinese electronic manufacturer specializing in PCB fabrication and electronic manufacturing services. Established in 2007, the company owns and operate two manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, China totalling 40,000 square foot feet. Because one of its factories is dedicated to samples and small batch production, the company can produce PCBs as low as one piece. Thus, no order is too small for them. Their tooling costs are low, and their delivery time is short.



Offering insight about flexible PCBs, the company spokesperson said, "Flexible PCBs are defined by their distinctively patterned arrangement of printed circuitry and components. As the name implies, it is made of the flexible and malleable base material. Because they are made to conform to the desired shape, these boards are an excellent fit for a wide variety of applications. A well-designed flexible PCB is compact, lightweight, and is easy to install. It is well-suited for demanding applications such as wearable devices and satellites. Flex PCBs can be used as connectors as they can retain and withstand soldering heat better than rigid ones due to the film material."



Viasion is a cheap PCB manufacturing company in China providing a wide variety of PCB designs in addition to PCB manufacturing service. Their manufacturing facilities are configured to fabricate large and small PCBs at a low cost-efficiently. They have extensive experience as a PCB fabrication company. The company has tackled challenging projects in various industries, from industrial and commercial to other areas such as military and automotive. The company leverages this hard-earned expertise to deliver the best products possible to clients. They are, however, efficient and adaptable in terms of lead times for delivery. They provide single-sided PCBs and double-sided PCBs, as well as metalcore PCBs and aluminum PCBs.



Speaking on the benefits of flexible boards, the company spokesperson said, "Flexible PCBs offer several advantages that make them a popular choice for electronic devices. It exhibits increased resistance to vibrations and movement and is smaller in size than rigid PCBs, consuming less space. Additionally, flex PCBs have varied operating temperature ranges, eliminate the need for mechanical connectors, provide unmatched design flexibility, have improved signal quality, have higher circuit density, and better reliability and impedance control. For more insight, clients can contact us."



Are you looking for a top Chinese PCB manufacturer? Viasion is a PCB manufacturer with experienced employees who can offer design, PCB layout, assembly, and testing from start to finish. They contribute their expertise throughout the entire electronic design process, from concept to production and delivery of the final product. Due to their integrated approach and the fact that nearly 95 percent of their manufacturing occurs in-house, this implies that the company assumes complete responsibility for the quality of their clients' PCBs and electronic assembly. All PCBs are 100 percent electrically tested and inspected as per IPC standards and client requirements.



About Viasion

Viasion is a company that specializes in manufacturing PCB boards, turnkey PCB manufacturing, and PCB contract manufacturing service. They have some of the most experienced and capable electronic engineers in China on their team. Thus, clients should consider contacting the company for the best contract electronic assembly.



Contact Details

Company Name: Viasion Technology Co. Ltd

3rd floor, Tai He Rong Industry Part,

Shiyan Area, Bao'an District, Shenzhen City,

Guangdong, China

Telephone: 0086-755-26735910

Fax: 0086-755-26735920

Email: sales@viasion.com