Viasion Technology Co. Ltd. Delivering Key Solutions to Custom Printed Circuit Board Manufacturing

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- Viasion Technology is a full-service contract electronic manufacturer in China that provides small to medium volume PCB prototype assembly and electronic manufacturing solutions (EMS). The manufacturer established its operations in 2007 at two manufacturing locations in Shenzhen, covering an entire facility of 40,000 square feet. Viasion Technology specializes in producing conventional rigid PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, microwave and RF PCBs and blind/buried via PCB. The production takes place on a variety of surfaces.



While speaking in a virtual interview, the spokesperson of Viasion Technology Co. Ltd. asserted, "We produce PCBs in surfaces like lead-free HAL, immersion gold, immersion silver, immersion tin, OSP, hard gold plating, carbon ink, and blue mask. At our EMS facility, we do the plated thru-hole assembly, SMT assembly, including BGA assembly, turnkey box build, supply chain management, project management, new product introduction and testing and product development. At Viasion, we have a team of highly experienced employees. We possess state-of-the-art technologies and professional appliances to produce at the top international levels."



Viasion Technology is the top PCB fabrication and assembly firm that uses the ISO 9001:2000-certified quality management system. The manufacturer thus offers the custom printed circuit board manufacturing solution capabilities to match most of the designs. Viasion Technology also supplies a comprehensive list of its solution capabilities so that its clients can plan and create their design within those capabilities. If its clients have particular specifications for custom PCB manufacturing, they can also seek consultation from the experts at Viasion.



The spokesperson also informed, "The PCB production costs have increased enormously. Today's manufacturers use an advanced base and solder mask components to assemble PCBs for industrial applications. This adds to an increase in the average cost of supply. Our emphasis is on reducing the assembly and installation costs while maintaining consistency in good quality. Our engineers use specialized techniques for this purpose and turnkey PCB manufacturing and PCB contract manufacturing solutions to provide a wide range of PCB designs under one roof."



Viasion Technology complies with global manufacturing standards while producing single-sided PCBs, double-sided PCBs, metal core PCBs, and aluminium PCBs. Customers also get the best HDI PCBs or high-density interconnectors incorporating a very dense interconnection between the component(s) and the circuit board itself. The manufacturer implements many different design technologies into the circuit board to accomplish such an extreme pad density. With its advanced solutions, Viasion Technology has been serving many start-ups and mid-sized companies and big corporations worldwide in industries ranging from consumer, multimedia and communication to IT, testing, automotive, medical and military.



About Viasion Technology Co. Ltd.

Viasion Technology is a renowned turnkey PCB manufacturing firm that saves time and money for its clients with affordable PCB fabrication and electronic manufacturing solutions. Printed circuit boards are used in almost every second instrument used today. The boom in technological advancement is the reason behind this. However, there is no one size fits all approach. Different applications demand differently assembled circuit boards, and that is what Viasion Technology aims to provide to each of its clients.



