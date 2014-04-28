VIATechnik Announces the Launch of Their New Earthwork Estimating Service

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- VIATechnik, an engineering organization that offers a variety of services including quantity takeoffs and estimating for buildings, commercial spaces and infrastructure, has just launched a new and innovative earthwork estimating service. The company’s estimating division will provide this new service, which has traditionally been very challenging to do without a site model. In order to get around this, VIATechnik will utilize the latest software to build a 3D model of the site; this will help them obtain the cut/fill volumes, material quantities, and earthwork volumes.



The timing for this announcement could not be any better; as the U.S. economy continues to improve, there has been an increase in the construction market. Because it can be difficult for general contractors and construction companies to prepare bids that require earthwork estimates, this new service is sure to be an outstanding and very popular option.



As Danielle Dy Buncio, President of VIATechnik explains, working with an experienced group of people who possess the needed skills in earthwork estimating is crucial for a project’s success. In addition to working hard to ensure their clients find the best solutions that are budget-friendly, the knowledgeable team from VIATechnik leverages their extensive global experience; this gives them the professional know-how to make sure that every job is done right.



The company was initially founded by two Stanford Engineering graduates who are committed to helping their clients succeed by providing outstanding customer service.



“Our team includes experienced engineers, consultants, and designers who have all worked to secure the best results for a variety of clients,” Danielle explained, adding that the versatility and expertise of their estimating service team shows in their portfolio of completed projects for oil and gas, estimation and renovation companies; steel detailing; real estate development; unique infrastructure for the federal government, and much more.



“We truly have a drive for excellence, and to see success in all aspects of project development,” said Danielle.



Anyone interested in learning more about VIATechnik is welcome to visit the company’s website; there, they can read more about the newly launched earthwork estimating service, as well as other services the company provides.



About VIATechnik

VIATechnik is a growing engineering organization that offers estimating, LEED Coordination and BIM modeling services to Engineers, General Contractors, and Developers. Founded by Stanford engineering graduates, VIATechnik leverages a highly-educated, experienced, and professional team with an extensive background in government facilities, oil and gas, commercial establishments, and infrastructure. The experienced team at VIATechnik understands the owner’s requirements and specifications – the company’s focus on detail will ensure that their clients’ projects are completed on time and within budget. The company brings deep, functional expertise, and is also known for its ability to deliver results. VIATechnik blends the perfect mix of human capital and technology to effect an affordable service delivery model. For more information, please visit http://www.viatechnik.com.



VIATechnik

388 Market St, Suite 1300

San Francisco CA 94111