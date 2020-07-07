Vibcare Pharma Is a Popular and Trusted PCD Pharma Franchise Company in India

Panchkula, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2020 -- Vibcare Pharma, a growing PCD Pharma company based in India, is on a mission to increase access to high-quality healthcare. The company has dedicated its resources to developing, producing and marketing affordable pharmaceutical products in domestic as well as African, CIS and South Asian markets. While producing high-quality products and making them available at competitive prices, Vibcare Pharma envisions becoming a leading pharmaceutical player in the industry. With its wide portfolio of high-quality yet low-cost medicines, the company is making superior healthcare products and services easily accessible to people belonging to all economic segments of the society.



While answering a query during an interview, Vibcare Pharma spokesperson commented, "Ever since our inception, we have dreamt about bringing a favourable change in the society. We strive to bring a change in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry by making quality yet competitively priced pharmaceutical and healthcare products easily available to all. To achieve this objective, we abide by the values of innovation, quality and competence. We have committed ourselves to continually improve our products, systems and processes. Resultantly, we are always in a position to meet the enhanced and changing needs of our customers."



Vibcare Pharma has over 40 years of industry experience, which is evident in the company's expert operations and dealings. In all these years, the company has never compromised on values of honesty, good business ethics and integrity. Additionally, Vibcare Pharma has never run out of enthusiasm and compassion for improving its offerings. All this together has helped the company to establish a distinguished presence. As an ISO Certified Company, Vibcare Pharma enjoys a formidable market reputation and is trusted by over 1000 customers. It is a leading third-party contract manufacturing and pharma PCD company.



The spokesperson added, "Vibcare Pharma is among the best pharma manufacturing companies in India providing third-party pharma manufacturing of over 500 products covering all major therapeutic segments. The products include lotions, eye drops, soap, tube, gel, capsules, tablets, injectable, ointment, softgel, nasal drop, paediatric and protein powder. We keep full quality control while manufacturing every product carefully in our ISO 9001 2015 WHO GMP certified facilities. Our company has become a top choice for many seeking reliable and quick third-party manufacturing services. This is because we provide fast service by maintaining a quick turnaround time of below 30 days."



Being one of the best pharma PCD companies in India, Vibcare Pharma specializes in offering incredible pharma franchise and PCD pharma opportunities. With its well-designed PCD Pharma programme, the company provides the best pharma franchise and PCD Pharma to its customers. To know more about pharma franchise opportunities, people can either refer to the company website or can talk to one of the executives over the telephone.



About Vibcare Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Vibcare Pharma is a reputable company committed to providing high-quality healthcare products at competitive prices. Also known as the best pharma franchise company, Vibcare Pharma has a reputation for providing unmatched pharma franchise opportunities.