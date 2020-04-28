Vibcare Pharma Is Among the Leading Pharma Franchise Companies in India

Panchkula, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2020 -- Four decades on, Vibcare Pharma stays committed to taking quality healthcare to every region and every end of the socio-economic scale, globally. The company offers an eclectic portfolio of superior and low-cost generic medications to accomplish the cherished objective. The drugs are a result of a rigorous development process, tested for safety and efficacy. The company ensures a strong quality focus across the entire value chain, from drug discovery to packaging and beyond, keeping quality as the parameter of performance. No wonder, Vibcare Pharma has a strong market presence in India, and internationally, including, Africa, CIS and South Asia.



The spokesperson at Vibcare Pharma recently stated, "Vibcare Pharma is a significant player in the international pharma space, with over four decades of experience and massive production capabilities. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing footprint is comprised of six ISO 9001:2015 and WHO-GMP divisions that develop and produce 700 medications for all therapeutic segments. Our Auspin division produces anti-biotic and mineral supplements, while the Cure division offers therapeutics for heart conditions and diabetes. Likewise, the Mind division caters to Neuropsychiatry, the Prima division to general disorders, and the Grace division to skin conditions. Our products are not just safe and efficacious but affordable as well."



Besides manufacturing for its brand, Vibcare Pharma also offers third party manufacturing expertise to help bring drugs to the market quickly and cost-effectively. The company is capable of manufacturing over 500 products in the form of tablets, injectables, soft-gel capsules, syrups, dry syrups, topical gels, creams, oils, lotions, drops, and sachets. The focus is on integrated solutions, from early development to high-volume commercial manufacturing and packaging. The systems and processes are optimized to ensure the best lead times, usually 30 days or less, subject to the volume and complexity. Speaking of track record in third party manufacturing, Vibcare Pharma has served more than 1,216 satisfied domestic and international customers.



On PCD pharma franchisee programs, the spokesperson further stated, "Propaganda-cum-Distribution (PCD) is a proven marketing strategy in pharma space. At Vibcare Pharma, we have it down to a science. Rather, we spearhead a nationwide PCD franchisee network that reflects our commitment to collective growth. We offer value-based, well-designed PCD Pharma and PCD Pharma Franchise programs India-wide to forward-looking pharma dealers, distributors and medical representatives. We provide monopoly rights to the franchisee, allowing him to sell our products in a particular area. We provide the brand name, proprietary knowledge, products, and trademark to help the partner franchisee flourish in his resale market."



Vibcare Pharma supplies visual aid, prescription pads, LBL, reminder cards, pen, keychain, gifts, and other marketing materials to drive sales and business growth. Free SMS marketing, auto-reminders and greetings are also provided. The company has ties with reliable carriers including DTDC International, TCI Freight, VRL Logistics, Trackon, Safe Express, On Dot, and Shipway. This way, it can dispatch the product the same day and have it delivered at the earliest. The franchisees can also expect PCD pharma companies price list in India.



About Vibcare Pharma

Based in Panchkula, Haryana, Vibcare Pharma is a highly rated pharma company with over four decades of industry experience. The company manufactures and markets a superior and low-cost portfolio of generic drugs in Indian, African, CIS and South Asian markets. The growing PCD network makes Vibcare Pharma one of the leading Pharma franchise companies in India.