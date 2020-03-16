Vibcare Pharma Is India's Leading Integrated Third-Party Pharma Manufacturer

Panchkula, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- Vibcare Pharma's primary value proposition is accelerated drug development, production, and marketing in line with the industry standards in safety and effectiveness. The company has a massive manufacturing footprint in Panchkula, Haryana with six ISO 9001:2015 and WHO-GMP certified divisions. The divisions optimize resources to collectively produce 700 medications and pharma products for Indian as well as African, CIS and South Asian markets. The products are designed for better patient outcomes across all therapeutic segments. Vibcare Pharma is keen to take quality healthcare to all ends of the socio-economic scale, and hence affordable pricing.



The spokesperson at Vibcare Pharma recently stated, "Vibcare Pharma has pharma expertise gained in over 40 years of existence. We keep quality as a parameter of performance, and our entire organization is committed to maintaining stringent quality controls across the value chain. We are continually striving to step up our products, processes, and systems in response to the changing customer needs. Speaking of our product portfolio, it's vast, backed by competitive pricing and quality assurance. We reach out to the domestic markets via a nationwide PCD Pharma Franchise network, featuring dealers and distributors, and medical representatives."



Vibcare Pharma rolls out six product categories for virtually all conditions, common or complex. Austin features a growing portfolio of anti-biotic and mineral supplements, while Cure ensures relief in heart conditions and diabetes. Likewise, the Mind is for Neuropsychiatry conditions, Prima for general disorders, and Grace for skin issues. The company has a reputation for value-based PCD pharma programs premised on collective, sustained growth. The franchisees are provided with full marketing support for consistent business growth and revenue. Same day dispatch and deliveries are also ensured through some of the reliable carriers nationwide.



On third party manufacturing, the spokesperson further stated, "Vibcare Pharma also excels in third party manufacturing, making us a diversified pharma company. As the leading third-party manufacturing company, we leverage our vast experience, regulatory knowledge, operational know-how, and superior manufacturing capabilities to help bring a product to the market, quickly and efficiently. Rather, our lead times are best in the industry, usually 30 days or less, subject to the volume and complexity. We ensure integrated solutions, from early development to high-volume commercial manufacturing and packaging. Over the years, we have left a trail of more than 1,216 satisfied domestic and international customers in our wake."



Vibcare Pharma undertakes third-party manufacturing of over 500 products in the form of tablets, injectables, soft-gel capsules, syrups, dry syrups, topical gels, creams, oils, lotions, drops, and sachets. The company has a simplified and effective process in place. The client can start by making a list of desired products and then requesting for customized and detailed estimates. Next, the client should finalize the order quantity and product composition with Vibcare Pharma, and quickly place orders. Finally, the artwork needs to be specified.



About Vibcare Pharma

Operating out of Panchkula for over four decades, Vibcare Pharma is among the top PCD pharma companies in India. The company has a superior and low-cost portfolio of generic drugs for Indian, African, CIS, and South Asian markets. Vibcare Pharma also flaunts an excellent track record in fully integrated third-party manufacturing for Indian and foreign clients.