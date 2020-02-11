Vibcare Pharma Is the Best Bet for Integrated Third-Party Manufacturing

Panchkula, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- Vibcare Pharma remains the company to beat in the Indian pharma space. The company has a legacy of 4 decades in generic drug manufacture and marketing. The focus has been on manufacturing safe to use, affordable and effective drugs for across conditions and markets. From formulation to production and packaging, each part of the value chain is properly regulated to keep up with quality standards. Vibcare Pharma has a strong manufacturing footprint with ISO 9001:2015 and WHO-GMP certified facilities and talented workforce. The facilities feature 6 divisions and a collective production over 700 generic medications.



The spokesperson at Vibcare Pharma recently stated, "Vibcare Pharma has been a diversified pharma company with a tremendous track record to show for it. We not only manufacture for our brand but undertake third-party manufacturing as well. Our third-party manufacturing solutions are need-based and fully integrated, from start to finish. We count on Propaganda-Cum-Distribution (PCD) strategy to take our products to every nook and cranny of India. Our commitment to quality standards is evident across the board, from manufacturing to marketing. Probably, that has helped us stay progressive amidst the onslaught of globalization."



Vibcare Pharma is associated with an extensive, low-cost portfolio of superior drugs to meet growing healthcare requirements domestically and internationally. The six divisions produce Auspin, Prima, Cure, Mind, Grace and Optho medication series, each for a specific set of conditions. Auspin is all about anti-biotic medications and mineral supplements, while Prima caters to general disorders. Likewise, Cure ensures symptom relief from heart conditions and diabetes, whereas, Grace helps heal and keep skin conditions at bay. The mind is dedicatedly producing medications for Neuropsychiatry and Optho treats ophthalmic conditions. The drugs have takers aplenty across India, and Africa, CIS and South Asia.



On third party manufacturing, the spokesperson further stated, "Vibcare Pharma has special abilities when it comes to third party manufacturing. We optimize our resources to deliver streamlined and integrated third party manufacturing solutions for projects across scales and complexities. From early development to high-volume commercial manufacturing and packaging, we keep everything covered to ensure quality and timeliness. Our vast industry experience and WHO-GMP-certified facilities put us in a position to expedite the production process without cutting corners on quality. We usually get through the project within 30 days or less, subject to the volume and complexity. That's perhaps the fastest in the industry."



Vibcare Pharma has a stellar record in third-party manufacturing. The company has helped over 1,216 satisfied customers from across the world to launch their product in time and on budget. As one of the leading Pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services company, Vibcare Pharma is capable of manufacturing over 500 products in the form of tablets, injectables, soft-gel capsules, syrups, dry syrups, topical gels, creams, oils, lotions, drops and sachets. The company also has a reputation for providing the best packaging in the industry.



Operating out of Panchkula, Haryana, Vibcare Pharma is the leading pharma company in India. The company offers an all-inclusive portfolio of generic drugs for the Indian, African, CIS and South Asian markets. The drugs are safe, effective and economical.