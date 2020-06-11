Vibcare Pharma Offering the Best PCD Pharma Franchise Options to Its Customers Across India

Panchkula, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2020 -- With more than 800 pharmaceutical products manufactured under seven business divisions, Vibcare Pharma is the fastest growing pharmaceutical company in India that caters to its customers on a global level. The PCD pharma franchise provider also partners with customers in India that are interested in setting up their own pharmaceuticals business. Vibcare Pharma offers a wide range of products in varied forms, including tablets, softgel capsules, capsules, injectable, syrups, dry syrups, topical gels, creams, oils, lotions, drops, and sachets.



In the latest online video interview, the spokesperson of Vibcare Pharma revealed, "We offer pharma products to cover all therapeutic segments. We manufacture all our products in our WHO and GMP-certified facilities. Our focus remains on making high-quality healthcare more affordable for people by developing, producing and marketing cost-effective pharma products in Indian markets, as well as in African, CIS and South Asian markets. We now also have a well-designed PCD Pharma program to provide PCD pharma franchises to our customers."



For those looking for P C D pharma companies list or seeking resolution of related issues, Vibcare Pharma delivers dedicated support through its expert customer service team. The PCD pharma franchise provider offers fully integrated contract manufacturing and development solutions to its customers, from early development to high-volume commercial manufacturing and packaging. Vibcare Pharma is uniquely positioned to serve as the pharmaceutical industry's preferred strategic partner. The PCD pharma franchise provider gives all the required promotional inputs, as well as monopoly rights to its partnering customers.



The spokesperson further shared, "From visual aids to prescription pads, LBL, reminder cards, pens, keychains and gifts, we supply all promotional materials free of cost to our franchise holders. Our customers also get helpful service features as we distribute our products. These features include SMS marketing, where our customers can schedule auto-reminders and greetings for doctors or retailers. There is also live order tracking to get the real-time status of one's order through SMS or email regularly. We dispatch all orders on the same day and send the details through the mentioned modes."



Vibcare Pharma not only offers quick delivery but also the best product packaging in the industry. The PCD pharma franchise provider also ensures to give its team the much-needed professionalism by giving new customers a medical representative uniform. For those trying to find pharma franchise company for their manufacturing process, the PCD pharma franchise provider has a wide network of more than 1,000 pharma franchise companies. With over40 years of experience and operating SO 9001:2015-certified plants, Vibcare Pharma holds unparalleled expertise in its niche industry.



About Vibcare Pharma

Vibcare Pharma is a leading market player when it comes to customers trying to find PCD pharma companies. The PCD pharma franchise provider offers third party or contract manufacturing solutions that refer to the outsourcing of pharmaceutical products or to get these products manufactured from other manufacturing units with their own brand names. Vibcare Pharma gives franchise opportunities to its customers wanting to run their business of PCD pharma products and distributes low-cost pharmaceuticals across the world.