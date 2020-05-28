Vibcare Pharma Offering the Best PCD Pharma Franchisee Programs India-Wide

Panchkula, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2020 -- Vibcare Pharma is contributing to the healthcare needs of all ends of the socio-economic scale in India, Africa, CIS, and South Asia for over four decades. The company offers a massive, low-cost portfolio of over 700 efficacious and safe generic medicines in five different categories. Vibcare Pharma rolls out Auspin series for anti-biotic and mineral supplement requirements, and Cure range for heart conditions and diabetes. Likewise, the Mind series is provided for Neuropsychiatry, Prima series for general disorders, and the Grace series for skin conditions. With such an extensive variety, every therapeutic segment is well catered to.



The spokesperson at Vibcare Pharma recently stated, "Vibcare Pharma takes a holistic approach to drug development and distribution. We have an in-house R&D team and state of the art labs for drug discovery and development. Our manufacturing prowess is equally impressive, with WHO-GMP and ISO 9001:2015 certified facilities in Panchkula. Each drug is tested for industry standards in safety and efficacy, as we know how critical drug quality is for healthcare. We have the talent to maintain quality and regulation compliance while restricting overheads and mark-ups. That way, we are well-positioned to deliver top quality medications at low prices."



Vibcare Pharma has proven credentials as a third-party manufacturer, having helped over 1,216 domestic and international brands launch their products speedily and economically. The company has decades of experience and the technological wherewithal to deliver fully integrated solutions, from early development to high-volume commercial manufacturing and packaging. Solutions for 500 products in the form of tablets, injectables, dry syrups, soft-gel capsules, syrups, topical gels, creams, oils, lotions, drops, and sachets are offered. The systems are optimized for the best lead times, usually 30 days or less. Moreover, Vibcare Pharma is among the top Pharma PCD companies in India, thanks to an India-wide PCD network.



On the PCD franchisee program, the spokesperson further stated, "Vibcare Pharma offers a well designed PCD pharma program that reflects our commitment to take healthcare to grassroots. The program is based on our founding principles of integrity, honesty, and collective growth, and available to all, from forward looking pharma dealers, distributors and medical representatives to common folks seeking lucrative opportunities. The franchisees get the monopoly rights to sell our products in a particular area, along with our brand name, products proprietary knowledge, and trademark. Thanks to our vast portfolio and the best pricing, those who wish to get pharma franchise can wheel in sizeable profits and business growth."



Vibcare Pharma backs its PCD franchisee program with personalized customer support for complete peace of mind. Complete marketing support is also provided to drive sales for the partner franchisee. A range of marketing materials is offered free of cost for brand promotion. This includes visual aid, prescription pads, LBL, reminder cards, pen, keychain, gifts, and more. Free SMS marketing, auto-reminders, and greetings are also ensured. Quick and safe deliveries are provided nationwide through DTDC International, TCI Freight, VRL Logistics, Trackon, Safe Express, On Dot, Shipway, and other top carriers.



About Vibcare Pharma

Based in Panchkula, Haryana, Vibcare Pharma is the best pharma franchise company in India with an international footing. The company manufactures and markets a superior and low-cost portfolio of generic drugs for Indian, African, CIS, and South Asian markets, along with providing end-to-end third-party manufacturing solutions and PCD pharma franchise program.