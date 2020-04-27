Vibcare Pharma Offers Exceptional Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Services

Panchkula, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2020 -- Vibcare Pharma has earned a formidable reputation and respectable place in the pharmaceutical industry. This ISO certified company is on a mission to bring a favourable change in the healthcare industry and strives to become a leading player in its niche market segment. The company dedicates its resources to developing and marketing high-quality yet competitively priced generic drugs in domestic as well as international markets. Vibcare Pharma is serving over 1000 pharma franchise companies with its wide portfolio of products and unmatched customer service.



Talking about Vibcare Pharma during an interview, the company spokesperson stated, "Vibcare Pharma is a growing PCD pharma company based in India, working to revolutionize the pharma and healthcare industry for better. We aim to create high-quality healthcare products and then make them available to all at competitive prices. We strive to enable people from all walks of life to get superior healthcare without burning holes in their pockets. There are over 500 products in our inventory, which cover all therapeutic segments. In addition to this, our company is offering incredible pharma franchise and PCD pharma opportunities in India."



Vibcare Pharma has over 40 Years of experience in the pharma and healthcare industry, which is evident in its unparalleled expertise. As one of the best pharma manufacturing companies in India, Vibcare Pharma takes all measures to maintain high product quality and service standards at all times. For instance, the company manufactures each of its products in its ISO 9001 2015 WHO GMP certified facilities. Manufacturing in its production facilities gives Vibcare Pharma full control over quality. Eye drops, tablets, get, capsules, lotions, tube, soap, softgel, nasal drop, paediatric, injectable, ointment, protein powder and sachet are the various product categories under which the company manufactures products.



Shedding light on Vibcare Pharma's third-party pharma manufacturing service, the spokesperson added, "We offer third-party pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services for a wide variety of products. Our contract manufacturing services are trustworthy, quick and accurate. Before we start the process of third-party contract manufacturing, we finalize order quantity and composition of the product. Factors that we have to keep in mind are the minimum order quantities for the composition while concluding the order quantity. For tablets and capsules, our minimum order quantity is 500 - 1000 boxes, i.e. 50000 - 100000 tablets. After composition and order quantities are finalized for contract manufacturing, we share a quotation, including all the costs, with our clients."



To seek high-quality third-party manufacturing of a product at Vibcare, clients have to share several documents with the company, including, but not limited to, drug license and GST number. Vibcare Pharma also demands its clients to submit the registration document of their firm or company in some cases.



About Vibcare Pharma

Vibcare Pharma specializes in making high-quality healthcare products and then supplying them at competitive prices across the world. The company has also earned a reputation for being a leading pharma franchise company in India, as it offers rewarding PCD pharma opportunities.